Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Galantas Gold Corporation (TSXV: GAL) (AIM: GAL) ("Galantas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company, through its subsidiary, Galantas Gold Chile SpA (the "Seller"), has entered into a doré purchase contract with Ocean Partners USA, Inc. ("Ocean Partners") dated November 4, 2026 (the "Agreement") in respect of doré and refined metal to be produced from the Company's Andacollo Gold project in Chile ("Andacollo Gold" or the "Project").

Mario Stifano, CEO of Galantas, commented: "The doré purchase contract provides Galantas with a commercial framework for the sale of doré from Andacollo Gold and access to a potential advance payment facility to support working capital as the Company advances Andacollo Gold towards production. The arrangement reflects our continued focus on disciplined project development and responsible capital management."

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Seller will sell to Ocean Partners 100% of the refined gold and silver contained in doré or other acceptable semi-refined product produced from Andacollo Gold, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement. The Agreement has an initial term ending on the expiry of three full calendar years after the commencement of commercial production and thereafter automatically extends for successive 12-month periods unless terminated by either party on 12 months' notice, which may not be given until two full calendar years after the commencement of commercial production. The price payable for each delivery will be calculated by reference to the payable refined metal content, applicable gold and silver pricing during the agreed quotational period and the deductions and charges provided for under the Agreement, including a transaction fee of US$3.50 per troy ounce of gold delivered and a commission equal to 1/6 of 1%.

The Agreement also permits the Seller to request advance payments from Ocean Partners subject to a maximum of US$10.0 million outstanding against future production and subject to the value of recoverable metal on the heap leach pads and the other conditions set out in the Agreement. Advances shall bear interest of 3-month CME Term SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) plus 4.5% and must be repaid against deliveries of doré or refined metals, or in cash, no later than 120 days after drawdown. Any provisional payment in respect of a delivery of doré will be equal to 95% of the estimated price for the relevant delivery, less any applicable advance payment or fees, and will bear a financing charge based on 3-month CME Term SOFR plus 2.25% until final settlement. Where an advance payment is made, a special quotational period applies to a fixed number of payable gold ounces, under which Ocean Partners may elect to price those ounces at any LBMA AM or PM gold price between collection of the doré at the mine and the first trading day after outturn at the refinery.

Ocean Partners beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over more than 10% of the outstanding common shares of the Company and is therefore a related party of the Company and Brent Omland, a director of the Company, is also the Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Partners. Mr. Omland disclosed the nature and extent of his interest in the Agreement to the Company's board of directors and did not participate in the board's deliberations or vote on the approval of the Agreement, in accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act. The disinterested directors of the Company consider the terms of the Agreement to be fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned. No special committee was formed in connection with the Agreement, and there were no materially contrary views or disagreements expressed by any director in connection with the board's approval of the Agreement.

Ocean Partners holds more than 10% of the Company's voting rights and Brent Omland is a director of both the Company and Ocean Partners. Ocean Partners is therefore a related party for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies. The Agreement is accordingly considered a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. Mr. Omland has been excluded from the Board's consideration of the Agreement. The directors of the Company, other than Mr. Omland, having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser, consider the terms of the Agreement to be fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's AIM shareholders are concerned.

In addition, the Agreement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Policy 5.9, as Ocean Partners beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over more than 10% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. The Company is relying on the exemption from the formal valuation requirement in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market, and the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the subject matter of, and the consideration for, the Agreement, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The purpose and business reasons for the Agreement are to establish purchase, pricing and settlement mechanics for doré and refined metals produced from the Andacollo Gold heap leach operations and to provide the Seller with additional working capital flexibility through the optional advance payment facility. The Company expects the Agreement to support the commercialization of production from Andacollo Gold. Any advance payment will remain subject to the conditions in the Agreement, including delivery of acceptable holding certificates, maintenance of the required coverage based on the estimated value of recoverable refined metals and the Seller's prior delivery performance. The Company does not expect the Agreement to affect the percentage of securities of the Company beneficially owned or controlled by Ocean Partners or any related party or associated entity of Ocean Partners. The Agreement will, however, require the Seller to sell to Ocean Partners all refined gold and silver contained in doré or other acceptable semi-refined product produced from the Project during the term of the Agreement.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold and copper company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold and copper assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the development of Andacollo Gold and exploration at Indiana, both projects located in Chile. Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "will", "would", "could", "should", "estimate", "forecast", "potential", "continue" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Agreement; the expected commercialization of doré and refined metals from the Andacollo Gold heap leach operations; the Company's potential use of the advance payment facility; the Company's plans and expectations regarding the advancement of its Chilean portfolio; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; and the availability of exemptions under MI 61-101 and applicable TSXV policies.

Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions to deliveries and advance payments under the Agreement; the Company's ability to advance the Andacollo Gold heap leach operations; commodity prices; exchange rates; the receipt and maintenance of required regulatory approvals and permits; and the Company's ability to execute its development plans as contemplated.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the Company's ability to realize the expected benefits of the Agreement; risks relating to the timing, quantity and quality of doré or refined metals produced from Andacollo Gold; risks relating to the satisfaction of conditions to advance payments and delivery obligations; financing, development and operating risks; commodity price volatility; permitting and regulatory risks; uncertainties inherent in mineral resource estimates; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the London Stock Exchange website.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information contained in this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended). This information is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of UK MAR. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

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