

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $242 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $262 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Amcor plc reported adjusted earnings of $440 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $6.129 billion from $5.745 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $242 Mln. vs. $262 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $6.129 Bln vs. $5.745 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.70 To $ 1.80



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