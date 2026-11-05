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ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2026 00:14 Uhr
175 Leser
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AJ Law, PLC Attorney Abdoukadir Jaiteh Selected to Two Top 100 Legal Organizations for 2026

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / AJ Law, PLC is pleased to announce that attorney Abdoukadir 'Abdul' Jaiteh has been selected for 2026 membership in both The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and The National Black Lawyers Top 100.

These selections recognize Jaiteh's professional accomplishments, reputation, leadership, and commitment to serving clients throughout Arizona.

Recognition from Two National Legal Organizations

The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 is an invitation-only professional organization composed of civil plaintiff and criminal defense trial lawyers from across the country. Attorneys are selected based on factors such as professional experience, reputation, litigation results, leadership, and professional stature.

The National Black Lawyers Top 100 is also an invitation-only professional organization. Its membership recognizes distinguished Black attorneys based on factors that include peer nominations, third-party research, professional reputation, achievements, and leadership within the legal profession and community.

Being selected by both organizations reflects Jaiteh's continued commitment to professional excellence and advocacy on behalf of injured clients.

Extensive Experience Representing Injury Victims

Jaiteh brings a distinctive background to his personal injury practice. Before representing injured individuals, he gained experience working in the insurance industry and in insurance defense.

That experience provides valuable insight into how insurance companies investigate, evaluate, negotiate, and defend injury claims. Today, Jaiteh uses that knowledge to represent clients who have been harmed by others' negligence.

His practice includes cases involving:

  • Car accidents
  • Commercial truck accidents
  • Motorcycle accidents
  • Pedestrian accidents
  • Premises liability
  • Wrongful death
  • Catastrophic injuries
  • Dog bites

AJ Law, PLC represents individuals and families throughout Arizona in a wide range of personal injury matters.

Contact AJ Law, PLC for Help After a Serious Injury

AJ Law, PLC represents clients who have been injured in motor vehicle accidents, dangerous property incidents, and other events caused by negligence.

The firm is committed to providing clear communication, personal attention, and strategic advocacy throughout the legal process.

If you or a loved one were injured because of someone else's negligence, contact AJ Law, PLC to learn more about your legal options and schedule a consultation.

Media Contact:
Organization: AJ Law, PLC
Address: 7201 N 7th St Suite B
City: Phoenix
State: Arizona
ZIP: 85020
Country: United States
Phone: (602) 237-5277
Website: https://accidentjustice.com/about-us/

SOURCE: AJ Law, PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aj-law-plc-attorney-abdoukadir-jaiteh-selected-to-two-top-100-le-1247115

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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