

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STERIS plc (STE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $213.7 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $191.9 million, or $1.94 per share, last year.



Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $286.8 million or $2.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $1.588 billion from $1.460 billion last year.



STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $213.7 Mln. vs. $191.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.19 vs. $1.94 last year. -Revenue: $1.588 Bln vs. $1.460 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.35 To $ 11.55



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