

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian financial services company Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) on Wednesday reported slightly lower third-quarter profit.



Net earnings edged down to C$1.139 billion from C$1.158 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net earnings per share increased 2% to C$1.27 from C$1.25.



Base earnings, a non-GAAP measure, rose to C$1.323 billion from C$1.225 billion, while base earnings per share increased to C$1.48 from C$1.33.



By segment, U.S. base earnings increased 17% to C$510 million, while Capital and Risk Solutions earnings rose 17% to C$309 million. Europe earnings grew 3% to C$273 million. Canada base earnings declined 6% to C$347 million.



Separately, the board approved a quarterly common share dividend of C$0.67, payable December 31 to shareholders of record December 3, 2026.



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