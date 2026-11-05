Australia beats Britain and Canada to take THIRD place in major AI study from Ayre Think Tank, as A$80.6 billion opportunity beckons

Only Singapore and Malta beat Australia in major new Commonwealth study, showing the country's strong position to turn AI into new businesses, better jobs and billions in economic growth.

ST JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia has beaten Britain and Canada to claim third place in a major international study of how well young people are prepared for the artificial intelligence revolution, with researchers finding that AI could make the country's economy A$80.6 billion larger after ten years.

The result places Australia among the Commonwealth's leaders in preparing young people for AI, reflecting its technological strengths and growing opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship and employment.

The Ayre Index, a new study covering all 56 Commonwealth countries, gives Australia 71.0 points out of 100. Singapore tops the rankings with 77.6, followed by Malta on 75.0. Britain comes fourth on 70.8 and Canada fifth on 70.2.

Australia's position reflects strong access to technology and a solid base of digital capabilities. It scores 8.7 out of 10 for access and 7.5 for digital and AI capability, placing it among just 15 Commonwealth nations that meet the study's readiness benchmark.

Australia's strong performance also highlights the economic opportunities ahead. Using scenarios developed by the International Monetary Fund, the Index's researchers calculate that AI could make the country's economy A$80.6 billion larger after ten years. The estimated gain ranges from A$40.9 billion in the conservative scenario to A$120.3 billion in the most optimistic case.

The Ayre Think Tank, founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Calvin Ayre, unveiled the study at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.

Mr Ayre told Commonwealth delegates: "I've spent my life in businesses where new technology changes everything, and I know you can't stand still. AI is going to change how we work, how we do business and how wealth is created. What matters is giving young people the skills and the chance to get ahead - whether to start businesses, find jobs or build something for themselves."

He stressed that nobody can afford to be complacent right now. "Some Commonwealth countries are ahead, others have catching up to do. Nobody can afford to be complacent. That's why we created this Index. It shows countries where they stand, what they're getting right and where they need to do better. Governments now have to decide what they're going to do about it."

The research brings together 1,128 sources and considers the conditions affecting roughly 732 million young people aged 15 to 29 across the Commonwealth. About 5.4 million live in Australia.

While Australia has established strong foundations for AI, the study highlights that access to technology does not automatically translate into economic success. It says that the real opportunity lies in equipping young Australians to use AI productively, whether by developing new businesses, improving existing industries or creating better employment opportunities. Turning technological advantage into practical skills and commercial success will be essential to unlocking AI's wider economic benefits.

One telling contrast lies in how Australia scored 8.7 out of 10 for access to technology but 5.3 for conditions supporting decent jobs, business creation and moves into employment. This, the study says, is where training and stronger links to employers can make a difference.

Professor C. Justin Robinson, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal at the University of the West Indies' Five Islands Campus, emphasised the importance of giving young people a greater role in developing AI.

"We need to make sure that the next generation will be able to do more than just consume AI products made elsewhere," he said.

Despite its impressive international ranking, Australia has further opportunities to strengthen the skills of its next generation. A 2025 national assessment found that 37 per cent of Year 10 students met the national standard for digital literacy, compared with 46 per cent in 2022, showing the need to improve on these foundational skills.

Australia is already investing in the skills needed to build on its international standing. Queensland has begun introducing Corella, an AI platform designed to help teachers and students make practical use of the technology in state schools. Victoria has also launched an A$8.2 million programme to provide specialist AI training for 1,300 workers, with free courses available through eligible businesses.

Australia's third-place finish confirms its position among the Commonwealth's leaders in preparing young people for the AI revolution. With strong technological foundations and growing investment Stin education and training, the country is well placed to translate that advantage into greater productivity, new industries and international business opportunities.

The study emphasis that the priority now is to ensure that more young Australians have the skills and opportunities to benefit from that success.

More about the Ayre Index and the Ayre Think Tank can be found at https://calvinayre.com/for-progress-think-tank.

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