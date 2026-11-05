When 'Su Chao' Meets the World: "When 'Su Chao' Meets the World": Chinese Grassroots Football League Sparks Sino-French Cultural Exchange in Paris





PARIS, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 17, the banks of the Seine welcomed a unique celebration of sports and culture as the International Communication Event "When 'Su Chao' Meets the World" took place at the China Cultural Center in Paris.

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Hosted by the Information Office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government and co-organized by Modern Express and the Information Office of Taizhou Municipal People's Government, the gathering brought together distinguished guests from the Sino-French cultural, sports, tourism, and media sectors.

"Su Chao" (The Jiangsu Football City League) has rapidly emerged as one of China's most vibrant grassroots football tournaments. Zhu Xiaoyun, Deputy Director of the China Cultural Center in Paris, noted that the league transforms local matches into a new cultural consumption habit, seamlessly integrating sports with urban tourism.

Zheng Chunping, Editor-in-Chief of Modern Express, highlighted the profound historical ties between Jiangsu province and Paris. From ancient Jiangsu silk adorning the Palace of Versailles to the early footsteps of prominent Chinese historical figures who studied in France, these connections reflect a continuous cross-cultural dialogue.

The event prominently featured Taizhou, the city that claimed the inaugural "Su Chao" championship. Sporting her team's jersey, Taizhou representative Lu Chunyan delivered a passionate presentation. Quoting Guillaume Apollinaire's famous poem "Le Pont Mirabeau", she warmly invited French guests to explore the 2,100-year-old eastern water city and experience its poetic, tranquil lifestyle.

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French attendees resonated strongly with this vision. Marie-Pierre Boucher-Hollier, UN Tourism Special Advisor, praised "Su Chao" for exemplifying resilience-a sporting spirit she fondly recognized from her brother's Olympic decathlon career for France. François De La Chevalerie from the Fondation Charles de Gaulle expressed his hope that Chinese football might soon produce a global icon akin to basketball's Yao Ming. Meanwhile, youth development experts from Parisian clubs noted that football's universal values transcend borders, expressing optimism for future joint youth training programs.

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The event culminated in a symbolic jersey exchange between Taizhou and French club AS Beauvais Oise, alongside jersey presentations from Paris FC and FC Plessis-Robinson to Modern Express. Guests also toured a vibrant photo exhibition capturing passionate stadium moments and the modern charm of Jiangsu's 13 cities.

From the Seine to Jiangsu, the event demonstrated that grassroots football can open a dynamic new window for the world to understand a vibrant and modern China.

Contact: Bear Chris, bearchris@xdkb.com