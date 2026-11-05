GaNrich Semiconductor Corporation: GaNrich Empowers Global GaN Adoption with expanded 40-1200V GaN Power Device Portfolio

GaNrich Empowers Global GaN Adoption with expanded 40-1200V GaN Power Device Portfolio

GaNrich provides GaN-on-Si and GaN-on-Sapphire platforms, combined with proprietary technology, full-range capability, and non-red supply chain strategy.

TAIPEI and BERLIN and NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GaNrich Semiconductor Corporation is a Taiwan-based leader dedicated to gallium nitride (GaN) technology. GaNrich has accomplished both GaN-on-Si and GaN-on-Sapphire wafer platforms. Its portfolio spans 40V-250V low-mid voltage and 650V-1200V high voltage GaN power devices, serving applications including AI data centers, Backup Battery Units (BBUs), robotics, drones, electric vehicles (EVs), and On-Board Chargers (OBCs).

With high-speed switching, low conduction loss, and low parasitic capacitance, GaNrich's products provide greater design flexibility to optimize both efficiency and power density. GaNrich also stands out as a full-service provider, offering mask design, advanced packaging, system module integration, and reliability testing.

40V-1200V GaN: Full Voltage Range GaN Portfolio

GaNrich has established a GaN power device portfolio spanning 40V-1200V based on GaN-on-Si and GaN-on-Sapphire platforms. GaNrich is one of the few suppliers globally supplying full voltage range GaN product coverage, and currently the only GaN designer who can provide mass production GaN product for customer validation in Taiwan.

For 40V-250V GaN power devices, GaNrich provides advanced package solutions that are compatible with existing standard silicon devices. With the lead in completing 5×6, 5×3 and 3×3 product development and supply-chain optimization, GaNrich targets applications where traditional silicon devices have reached their performance limits. In addition, by integrating gate drivers into the same package, GaNrich can accelerate customer product adoption by simplifying circuit design.

650V-1200V GaN power devices of GaNrich address high-voltage power-conversion applications including high-power AI data center power supplies, AC-DC conversion, and EVs. With comprehensive voltage and product coverage, GaNrich can provide GaN device solutions tailored to different power topologies from low-mid voltage DC-DC/DC-AC conversion to high voltage AC-DC/DC-DC conversion. To minimize design effort, GaNrich devices also offer pin-to-pin drop-in replacements for traditional silicon components.

In addition, as power topologies continue to evolve, certain GaN devices can enter application segments served by silicon carbide (SiC). GaNrich plans to launch a 1200V bidirectional switching (BDS) product that can reduce system component count while increasing voltage design margin. This enables single-stage power-conversion architecture and satisfies the requirements of next-generation power topologies.

Deepening Core GaN Technologies: Competitive Non-red Supply Chain

Global GaN market is highly concentrated by China-based supply chains currently, while new in-house capacity demands from European and U.S. customers remains. In addition to coordination of Taiwan GaN wafer manufacturing and packaging resources, GaNrich also collaborates with global supply-chain partners to establish a complete product-development ecosystem, providing global customers with a competitive and diverse non-red supply chain option.

Validated by Leading Global Customers: Accelerating Global Market Penetration

GaNrich's GaN products are steadily entering global markets and receiving customer recognition. Selected products have been validated by leading global customers, with applications such as automotive, energy storage, and industrial sectors. These achievements demonstrate the competitiveness of the GaN products in performance, reliability, capacity and manufacturability.

CONTACT:

Name: GaNrich Sales Team

Mail: Sales@iganrich.com

Phone: +886-6667000

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ganrich-empowers-global-gan-adoption-with-expanded-401200v-gan-power-device-portfolio-302927731.html