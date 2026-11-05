

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $544 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $634 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $3.872 billion from $3.351 billion last year.



The AES Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $544 Mln. vs. $634 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $3.872 Bln vs. $3.351 Bln last year.



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