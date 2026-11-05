AlphaESS Named a BloombergNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer for the Fifth Consecutive Quarter in Q4 2026

NANTONG, China, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaESS has once again been recognized as a Tier 1 global energy storage manufacturer by BloombergNEF (BNEF) in its Q4 2026 list, reaffirming its established track record in energy storage projects and growing presence in the global utility-scale market.

This quarter, BNEF introduced stricter bankability criteria, requiring energy storage equipment providers to demonstrate project experience backed by non-recourse financing from at least two commercial banks across eligible projects. AlphaESS' continued inclusion offers developers, investors and EPC partners an additional reference when evaluating potential energy storage suppliers.

Expanding Utility-Scale Projects Across Europe

AlphaESS continues to advance large-scale energy storage projects across Europe, with recent developments in Lithuania, Austria and Germany totaling 200 MWh.

In Lithuania, a 120 MWh battery energy storage project featuring AlphaESS' Aster 5000 system has successfully passed its Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), with equipment ready for shipment.

In Austria, AlphaESS supplied the DC-side battery system for a 30 MW / 60 MWh project in Hörsching. Integrating solar generation, battery storage and electric truck charging, the project also supports grid services and backup power. Its 40 MWh grid-services section entered operation in September 2026.

In Germany, AlphaESS is supplying the DC-side battery system for a 20 MWh project in Bavaria, designed for grid balancing and energy arbitrage, with commissioning planned for 2027.

Powered by Aster 5000 Technology

Supporting its utility-scale portfolio, AlphaESS' Aster 5000 is a liquid-cooled battery energy storage system housed in a 20-foot container, offering approximately 5 MWh of capacity per unit. Featuring intelligent thermal management, an advanced battery management system and multi-layer safety protection, it is designed for flexible deployment across utility-scale applications, including grid stabilization and renewable energy integration.

Together, these projects and technologies demonstrate AlphaESS' expanding capabilities in delivering scalable energy storage solutions for diverse market needs.

About AlphaESS

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Nantong, China, AlphaESS provides residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale energy storage solutions. Operating in over 130 countries and regions with more than 400 service points worldwide, AlphaESS is committed to supporting reliable and flexible energy infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.alphaess.com.

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