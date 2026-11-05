Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zehn Katalysatoren in vier Monaten und die Rally könnte erst beginnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 03:54 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AlphaESS Named a BloombergNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer for the Fifth Consecutive Quarter in Q4 2026

AlphaESS Named a BloombergNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer for the Fifth Consecutive Quarter in Q4 2026

NANTONG, China, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaESS has once again been recognized as a Tier 1 global energy storage manufacturer by BloombergNEF (BNEF) in its Q4 2026 list, reaffirming its established track record in energy storage projects and growing presence in the global utility-scale market.

This quarter, BNEF introduced stricter bankability criteria, requiring energy storage equipment providers to demonstrate project experience backed by non-recourse financing from at least two commercial banks across eligible projects. AlphaESS' continued inclusion offers developers, investors and EPC partners an additional reference when evaluating potential energy storage suppliers.

Expanding Utility-Scale Projects Across Europe

AlphaESS continues to advance large-scale energy storage projects across Europe, with recent developments in Lithuania, Austria and Germany totaling 200 MWh.

In Lithuania, a 120 MWh battery energy storage project featuring AlphaESS' Aster 5000 system has successfully passed its Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), with equipment ready for shipment.

In Austria, AlphaESS supplied the DC-side battery system for a 30 MW / 60 MWh project in Hörsching. Integrating solar generation, battery storage and electric truck charging, the project also supports grid services and backup power. Its 40 MWh grid-services section entered operation in September 2026.

In Germany, AlphaESS is supplying the DC-side battery system for a 20 MWh project in Bavaria, designed for grid balancing and energy arbitrage, with commissioning planned for 2027.

Powered by Aster 5000 Technology

Supporting its utility-scale portfolio, AlphaESS' Aster 5000 is a liquid-cooled battery energy storage system housed in a 20-foot container, offering approximately 5 MWh of capacity per unit. Featuring intelligent thermal management, an advanced battery management system and multi-layer safety protection, it is designed for flexible deployment across utility-scale applications, including grid stabilization and renewable energy integration.

Together, these projects and technologies demonstrate AlphaESS' expanding capabilities in delivering scalable energy storage solutions for diverse market needs.

About AlphaESS

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Nantong, China, AlphaESS provides residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale energy storage solutions. Operating in over 130 countries and regions with more than 400 service points worldwide, AlphaESS is committed to supporting reliable and flexible energy infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.alphaess.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alphaess-named-a-bloombergnef-tier-1-energy-storage-manufacturer-for-the-fifth-consecutive-quarter-in-q4-2026-302930042.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.