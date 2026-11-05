Fenixlight Limited: Fenix to Showcase Next-Gen Tactical Lighting at SHOT Show 2027

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Fenix, a global leader in high-performance illumination, will showcase its next-generation tactical lighting lineup at SHOT Show 2027, the world's largest trade exhibition for shooting, hunting, and outdoor equipment, taking place January 19-22 at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. The brand will present new weapon-mounted lights, duty-grade handheld flashlights, and long-range hunting flashlights and headlamps engineered.

At this year's show, Fenix will unveil its newest lineup of tactical flashlights, headlamps, weapon-mounted lights, and EDC illumination tools, engineered to meet the demanding needs of law enforcement officers, military professionals, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts. Highlights include new models like TK22R Pro/TK08R/HM75R Pro/HT32R featuring enhanced beam distance, extended runtime and rugged IP68-rated construction - built to perform when failure is not an option.

Attendees are invited to get hands-on with Fenix's complete product ecosystem, from compact everyday-carry lights to long-range hunting illumination and duty-grade tactical systems. The Fenix team will be on-site to conduct live demonstrations, answer technical questions, and discuss dealer.

About Fenix

Fenixlight Limited was founded in 2001 and has developed into a national high-tech enterprise integrating R & D, manufacturing and sales. Its Fenix brand covers high-end flashlight, headlamp, bicycle lamp, camping lamp and its accessories, and is widely used in professional fields such as outdoor, military police, security, industry, etc.

Joseph He

Marketing Specialist

marketing2@fenixlight.com

+86 15813122868

SOURCE: Fenixlight Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/fenix-to-showcase-next-gen-tactical-lighting-at-shot-show-2027-1247182