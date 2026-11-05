

EQS Newswire / 05/11/2026 / 04:00 CET/CEST

36 slide lanes, family splash zones and time to unwind at The Great Water Kingdom, with internationally trained lifeguards and recognition from Trip.com and Tripadvisor.

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2026 - One wants a quiet morning by the sea, another wants to explore historic streets, while younger family members dream of speedboats and water slides. Phuket brings these different interests together, offering everything from the sandy beaches of Kata and Karon to the relaxed coastal settings of Kamala and Mai Khao.





Beyond its beaches, Phuket offers a rich cultural and culinary heritage. In Phuket Old Town, colourful Sino-Portuguese shops, Chinese shrines and lively markets reflect centuries of cultural exchange. Recognised as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy since 2015, the island also invites families to discover local specialities such as Hokkien noodles and o-tao.



Make room in Phuket itinerary for a full day at Andamanda Phuket.



Across approximately 100,000 square metres and 5 themed zones, the park features 25 attractions and 36 slide lanes, with experiences for adventurous riders, younger children and guests who prefer a gentler pace. Thai mythology and Andaman-inspired scenery give the park its distinctive sense of place.



Big Thrills Worth Planning a Day Around



Take on the drops of Dragon's Drop, challenge friends and family on Racing Nagas, or enjoy the uphill bursts and sweeping turns of Angel's Slides. With attractions supplied by WhiteWater, an international water park design and manufacturing company, Andamanda gives thrill seekers plenty of reasons to go back for another ride.



The 10,000-square-metre Andamanda Bay wave pool adds another dimension to the day, bringing rolling surf and a sandy shoreline into the park's tropical setting. It is a place to enjoy the water, take in the scenery and pause between the slides.



Family Fun at Your Own Pace



Younger guests have their own adventures to look forward to at Coral World, with children's slides, interactive water play and splash areas. Families can choose activities suited to their children's height and confidence, with ride requirements available to check before visiting.



For a slower change of pace, Rolling Ripples stretches for 550 metres, offering a leisurely float through tropical surroundings. Mix an energetic morning with time on the river and a relaxed meal, and the day can suit different interests within the same family.



A full day at Andamanda leaves room for more than the next ride. Dining venues serve Thai dishes and international favourites, so families can stop for lunch or refreshments without leaving the park. Lockers, showers, changing facilities and a cashless wristband system help make the day easier to organise. For families who want their own base between adventures, private cabanas and Water Villas are available to book. Water Villas add air-conditioned indoor space and a private restroom, offering a comfortable setting for extended families or groups to gather during their day.



Address: 333/3 Moo 1, Tambon Kathu, Amphur Kathu, Phuket 83120.

Open: 10:00 A.M. - 19:00 P.M.



Website: https://www.andamandaphuket.com/



Hashtag: phuket Thailandtravel Thailand Waterparks Andamandaphuket

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Andamanda Phuket



News Source: Andamanda Phuket

05/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News