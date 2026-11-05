PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2026 - French luxury skincare brand PinkPrincess today announced its official international launch, alongside the debut of a new precision-care range for highly sensitive areas. The launch marks the brand's expansion of "precision skincare" beyond the full face to more delicate areas such as the eye contour, lip contour, and neck, bringing consumers worldwide a precise, gentle, and effective French luxury skincare experience.
PinkPrincess's Princesse Royale LAB brings together leading European formulation experts and international dermatology PhDs. The laboratory has developed more than 10 proprietary technologies, with related research published in international academic journals. All products follow an evidence-based R&D process and undergo safety testing by SGS and Eurofins France.
In 2026, PinkPrincess received the "International Leadership Innovation Award" presented by UNESCO at an official China-France brand exchange forum. The brand has also been featured by hundreds of media outlets, including Agence France-Presse, The Paper, and Phoenix TV. Its product quality has also received recognition from the President of the French Design Association and several leading luxury design experts.
PinkPrincess operates a global production network, with high-standard manufacturing facilities in France, South Korea, and Singapore to ensure product quality and traceability. The launch of the new collection continues the brand's rigorous standards across R&D, testing, and production.
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About PinkPrincessPinkPrincess is a French royal-level luxury skincare brand specializing in the care of highly sensitive areas, combining European royal court skincare traditions with advanced dermatological science.
News Source: Pink Princess
05/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.