Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zehn Katalysatoren in vier Monaten und die Rally könnte erst beginnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863617 | ISIN: AU000000ALK9 | Ticker-Symbol: AK7
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 14:54
1,044 Euro
+7,08 % +0,069
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0051,05904.11.
0,9961,04104.11.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 05:11 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alkane Resources Limited: 2026 Results of Annual General Meeting

SYDNEY, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, section 251AA of the Corporations Act (Cth), and the National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, section 11.3, Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK, TSX: ALK, OTCQX: ALKRY) ('Alkane') is pleased to provide the results of the resolutions put to members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held today (attached).

Alkane advises that all resolutions were passed by way of a poll conducted by the Company's share registry, Computershare.

This document has been authorised for release to the market by the Board.

ABOUT ALKANE - alkres.com - ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKRY

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKRY) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

Interactive Analyst Centre

Comprehensive financial, operational, resource and reserve information for Alkane Resources is available through the Interactive Analyst Centre located in the Investors section of our website at alkres.com.

CONTACT:NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677
INVESTORS & MEDIA: NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556

Alkane Resources Limited
Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 5 November 2026

Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)		 Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)		 Resolution result
Carried / Not Carried
ResolutionResolution type For Against Proxy's discretion Abstain For Against Abstain*
1 Adoption of Remuneration ReportOrdinary 651,550,368
95.70%		 28,812,562
4.23%		 502,509
0.07%		 11,847,172 732,759,690
96.22%		 28,812,562
3.78%		 11,848,472 Carried
2 Election of Director - Ms Denise McComishOrdinary 625,879,554
84.91%		 110,746,116
15.02%		 502,509
0.07%		 2,580,604 747,075,658
87.04%		 111,193,537
12.96%		 2,580,604 Carried
3 Election of Director - Dr Jennifer PurdieOrdinary 734,644,733
99.63%		 2,175,247
0.30%		 531,684
0.07%		 2,357,119 855,871,433
99.69%		 2,621,247
0.31%		 2,357,119 Carried
4 Election of Director - Hon Gabrielle UptonOrdinary 733,746,475
99.54%		 2,338,955
0.32%		 1,011,672
0.14%		 2,611,681 855,453,163
99.68%		 2,784,955
0.32%		 2,611,681 Carried
5 Approval of the Alkane Performance Rights PlanOrdinary 680,992,980
99.45%		 3,200,669
0.47%		 535,315
0.08%		 7,978,647 760,780,228
99.52%		 3,646,669
0.48%		 8,988,827 Carried
6 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Nicholas EarnerOrdinary 722,778,187
99.32%		 4,483,034
0.61%		 503,443
0.07%		 11,939,119 843,085,112
99.45%		 4,682,172
0.55%		 13,077,515 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.