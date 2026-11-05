Alkane Resources Limited: 2026 Results of Annual General Meeting

SYDNEY, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, section 251AA of the Corporations Act (Cth), and the National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, section 11.3, Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK, TSX: ALK, OTCQX: ALKRY) ('Alkane') is pleased to provide the results of the resolutions put to members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held today (attached).

Alkane advises that all resolutions were passed by way of a poll conducted by the Company's share registry, Computershare.

This document has been authorised for release to the market by the Board.

ABOUT ALKANE - alkres.com - ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKRY

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKRY) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

Interactive Analyst Centre

Comprehensive financial, operational, resource and reserve information for Alkane Resources is available through the Interactive Analyst Centre located in the Investors section of our website at alkres.com.

CONTACT:NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677

INVESTORS & MEDIA: NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556

Alkane Resources Limited

Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 5 November 2026



Results of Meeting The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution result

Carried / Not Carried

Resolution Resolution type For Against Proxy's discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* 1 Adoption of Remuneration Report Ordinary 651,550,368

95.70% 28,812,562

4.23% 502,509

0.07% 11,847,172 732,759,690

96.22% 28,812,562

3.78% 11,848,472 Carried 2 Election of Director - Ms Denise McComish Ordinary 625,879,554

84.91% 110,746,116

15.02% 502,509

0.07% 2,580,604 747,075,658

87.04% 111,193,537

12.96% 2,580,604 Carried 3 Election of Director - Dr Jennifer Purdie Ordinary 734,644,733

99.63% 2,175,247

0.30% 531,684

0.07% 2,357,119 855,871,433

99.69% 2,621,247

0.31% 2,357,119 Carried 4 Election of Director - Hon Gabrielle Upton Ordinary 733,746,475

99.54% 2,338,955

0.32% 1,011,672

0.14% 2,611,681 855,453,163

99.68% 2,784,955

0.32% 2,611,681 Carried 5 Approval of the Alkane Performance Rights Plan Ordinary 680,992,980

99.45% 3,200,669

0.47% 535,315

0.08% 7,978,647 760,780,228

99.52% 3,646,669

0.48% 8,988,827 Carried 6 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Nicholas Earner Ordinary 722,778,187

99.32% 4,483,034

0.61% 503,443

0.07% 11,939,119 843,085,112

99.45% 4,682,172

0.55% 13,077,515 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.