Alkane Resources Limited: 2026 Results of Annual General Meeting

SYDNEY, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, section 251AA of the Corporations Act (Cth), and the National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, section 11.3, Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK, TSX: ALK, OTCQX: ALKRY) ('Alkane') is pleased to provide the results of the resolutions put to members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held today (attached).
Alkane advises that all resolutions were passed by way of a poll conducted by the Company's share registry, Computershare.
This document has been authorised for release to the market by the Board.
ABOUT ALKANE - alkres.com - ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKRY
Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKRY) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.
Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.
Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.
Interactive Analyst Centre
Comprehensive financial, operational, resource and reserve information for Alkane Resources is available through the Interactive Analyst Centre located in the Investors section of our website at alkres.com.
CONTACT:NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677
INVESTORS & MEDIA: NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556
|Alkane Resources Limited
Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 5 November 2026
Results of Meeting
|The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|Resolution details
|Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|Resolution result
Carried / Not Carried
|Resolution
|Resolution type
|For
|Against
|Proxy's discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
|1 Adoption of Remuneration Report
|Ordinary
|651,550,368
95.70%
|28,812,562
4.23%
|502,509
0.07%
|11,847,172
|732,759,690
96.22%
|28,812,562
3.78%
|11,848,472
|Carried
|2 Election of Director - Ms Denise McComish
|Ordinary
|625,879,554
84.91%
|110,746,116
15.02%
|502,509
0.07%
|2,580,604
|747,075,658
87.04%
|111,193,537
12.96%
|2,580,604
|Carried
|3 Election of Director - Dr Jennifer Purdie
|Ordinary
|734,644,733
99.63%
|2,175,247
0.30%
|531,684
0.07%
|2,357,119
|855,871,433
99.69%
|2,621,247
0.31%
|2,357,119
|Carried
|4 Election of Director - Hon Gabrielle Upton
|Ordinary
|733,746,475
99.54%
|2,338,955
0.32%
|1,011,672
0.14%
|2,611,681
|855,453,163
99.68%
|2,784,955
0.32%
|2,611,681
|Carried
|5 Approval of the Alkane Performance Rights Plan
|Ordinary
|680,992,980
99.45%
|3,200,669
0.47%
|535,315
0.08%
|7,978,647
|760,780,228
99.52%
|3,646,669
0.48%
|8,988,827
|Carried
|6 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Nicholas Earner
|Ordinary
|722,778,187
99.32%
|4,483,034
0.61%
|503,443
0.07%
|11,939,119
|843,085,112
99.45%
|4,682,172
0.55%
|13,077,515
|Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.