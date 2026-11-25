At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Nic Earner, Managing Director & CEO of Alkane Resources (ASX: ALK, TSX: ALK, OTCQX: ALKRY), about the company's gold and antimony production in Australia and Sweden. Nic walks through Alkane's three operating mines, Tomingley, Costerfield and Björkdal, which are guided to produce 163,000-177,000 oz of gold equivalent in FY2027. All-in sustaining costs are about US$2,100/oz, and the company holds around A$440 million in cash and bullion. Alkane has paid its first-ever dividend and launched an A$50 million buyback. On the exploration side, it is earning into the Nagambie gold-antimony project near Costerfield and drilling deep below the Peak Hill pit. The 14.7 Moz gold-equivalent Boda-Kaiser porphyry project is heading for a pre-feasibility study. AlkaneResources ALK Gold Antimony Australia Sweden BodaKaiser NicEarner CommodityTV Company overview: Alkane Resources Limited - https://www.alkres.com ISIN: AU000000ALK9, WKN: 863617, FRA: AK7.F, TSX: ALK.TO, ASX: ALK More videos about Alkane Resources Limited - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/alkane-resources-limited/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Production Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/