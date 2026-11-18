PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK, TSX: ALK, OTCQX: ALKRY) ('Alkane') is pleased to announce the latest exploration results at its Rockley Project (ROC) in New South Wales.
Summary
- Alkane was awarded an NSW Critical Minerals and High-Tech Metals Exploration Program collaborative grant of $102,000 to drill polymetallic Cu-Zn-Ag targets at the Apsley Exploration Licence 8527 (Apsley) in the Rockley Project.
- A program of five shallow diamond core drill holes for a total of 849m was completed to test several coincident geochemical and geophysical targets in areas of mapped calc-silicate skarn alteration.
- At the Belmore East prospect, two drill holes (BEL001 and BEL002) intersected multiple lenses of semi-massive to massive sulphides of chalcopyrite-sphalerite-pyrrhotite-pyrite that are associated with skarn alteration of calcareous metasediments and limestone. These are the first drill holes advanced into the Belmore East prospect with mineralisation intersected in two holes approximately 300m apart that are interpreted to be on the same horizon, which remains open along strike and down dip.
- The mineralisation is also masked by a felsic volcanic unit that generally obscures the surface geochemistry. This felsic volcanic unit occurs over half of the tenement area where there are several untested airborne electromagnetic (EM) anomalies. The anomalism could reflect new massive sulphide occurrences hosted in the underlying prospective calcareous stratigraphy.
- Further drilling is planned to test the size and geological continuity of the discovered Cu-Zn-Ag skarn at Belmore East. Other exploration work planned over the next six months includes fixed loop ground EM over other untested airborne EM targets, downhole EM at Belmore East, and a drone high-resolution magnetic survey over several prospect areas.
Drilling result highlights
|BEL001
|45.2m grading 0.55% Cu, 1.15% Zn, 0.05g/t Au, 4.8g/t Ag from 48.3m
|including
|6.8m grading 1.59% Cu, 3.69% Zn, 0.21g/t Au, 18.0g/t Ag from 48.3m
|including
|1.3m grading 3.83% Cu, 5.13% Zn, 0.54g/t Au, 23.1g/t Ag from 51.7m
|also
|9.6m grading 1.19% Cu, 1.66% Zn, 0.09g/t Au, 6.2g/t Ag from 70.7m
|including
|1.1m grading 4.74% Cu, 5.64% Zn, 0.33g/t Au, 19.9g/t Ag from 73.8m
|also
|0.3m grading 1.32% Cu, 14.6% Zn, 0.16g/t Au, 49.9g/t Ag from 88.8m
|BEL002
|33.1m grading 0.44% Cu, 0.54% Zn, 0.03g/t Au, 4.6g/t Ag from 25m
|incl
|9.1m grading 1.13% Cu, 0.38% Zn, 0.08g/t Au, 8.5g/t Ag from 49m
Alkane Managing Director, Nic Earner, said:
"We are highly encouraged by this new discovery coming from the team that discovered and built the Mineral Resources of Boda-Kaiser and Tomingley among others. The interpretation of continuity between the drillholes as well as the potentially open nature of the deposit has brought the project into the next phase of exploration where the team will focus on building a picture of the scale of the mineralisation through further drilling and geophysics."
Rockley Project
AlkaneResourcesLtd100%
The Rockley Project (made up of three separate Exploration Licences - EL 8174, EL 8527 and EL 9107) is located along the eastern margin of the Hill End Trough, in the Central West region of NSW. Exploration Licence 8527 (Apsley) is located 35 km south of Bathurst. Apsley covers a portion of the Late Silurian Mumbil Group (Bells Creek Volcanics) (Figure 1), a sequence considered highly prospective for base metal and gold mineralisation forming as skarn1 or volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) type deposits. There are numerous small mines and workings within the Exploration Licence area including the Cow Flat Mine with a recorded production of 340 tonnes of copper an average head grade of over 6% from 1875 - 1900, and the Apsley Mine with a recorded production exceeding 56 tonnes of copper with an average head grade of 9% from 1870 - 1920. Historical drilling2 at the Apsley Mine included significant assay results of core from DDH2 of 13.5 metres grading 0.94% Cu, 6.1% Zn, 1.1% Pb, 1.0g/t Au, 17g/t Ag from 153.6m, including 2.1 metres grading 5.0g/t Au from 153.6m.
Figure 1. Map of basement geology showing prospects and recent drilling from the Rockley Projects - Apsley Tenement
_________________________________
1 Skarn deposits are developed by replacement, alteration, and contact metasomatism of the surrounding carbonate-rich (e.g. limestone) country rocks by hydrothermal solutions generally adjacent to an intrusive body.
2 ASX Announcement - 8 August 2024 "Large Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag Targets Confirmed at the Rockley Project"
Exploration at Apsley has focused on targeting magnetic high anomalies that likely result from calc-silicate alteration with associated Cu-Zn-Ag skarn mineralisation. The geology of the area comprises a package of variably pyritic, bimodal volcaniclastics and large occurrences of limestone.
In 2022, Alkane flew EM over the entire area, then completed prospect targeted surface sampling, ground EM and scout slimline RC drilling3.
Since the previous exploration update, Alkane has been awarded an NSW Critical Minerals and High-Tech Metals Exploration Program collaborative grant of $102,000 to drill test copper-zinc-silver targets determined by previous geochemical and geophysical surveys. These targets were defined using a combination of multipoint and multi-element (Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag) soil anomalism, magnetic high features, proximity to structural conduits such as faults, lithological contacts, and fold closures, and electromagnetic (EM) targets.
An exploration program of five diamond core drill holes for a total of 849 metres (Figure 2) was completed, testing the Belmore East and Red Hill South prospects (Tables 1 - 2).
The drilling intersected different lithologies including felsic to intermediate volcanics, volcaniclastics, skarn, limestone, marble, and schist. Extensive calc-silicate alteration, generally occurring in close association with limestone and calcareous metasediments, consists of pyroxene-garnet-amphibole-chlorite-biotite-carbonate-magnetite-epidote assemblages. Sulphide skarn mineralisation occurred as selective mineral replacement through to semi-massive and massive sulphide, and included chalcopyrite, sphalerite, pyrrhotite, pyrite, and minor galena.
_________________________________
3 ASX Announcement - 8 August 2024 "Large Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag Targets Confirmed at the Rockley Project"
Figure 2. Map of the Apsley tenement showing magnetic intensity and recent drilling.
Belmore East Prospect
The Belmore East prospect is defined by a series of historical workings, a bulls-eye magnetic anomaly, and EM target, APS_45. Two diamond core drill holes were completed at the prospect. BEL001 targeted the APS_45 EM anomaly and intersected skarn alteration with massive sulphide lenses of chalcopyrite-sphalerite-pyrrhotite-pyrite at approximately 52m and 74m downhole (Figures 3 - 6). These lenses are inferred to be the source of the EM response.
BEL002 was drilled approximately 300m north of BEL001 targeting a series of historical workings, multi-point and multi-element soil geochemistry anomalies, and a bullseye magnetic feature. Disseminated to semi-massive sulphide accumulations of chalcopyrite-sphalerite-pyrrhotite-pyrite associated with skarn alteration were intersected from approximately 49m downhole.
Intercept highlights from the two drill holes include:
|BEL001
|45.2 m grading 0.55% Cu, 1.15% Zn, 0.05g/t Au, 4.8g/t Ag from 48.3m
|incl
|6.8 m grading 1.59% Cu, 3.69% Zn, 0.21g/t Au, 18.0g/t Ag from 48.3m
|incl
|1.3 m grading 3.83% Cu, 5.13% Zn, 0.54g/t Au, 23.1g/t Ag from 51.7m
|also
|9.6 m grading 1.19% Cu, 1.66% Zn, 0.09g/t Au, 6.2g/t Ag from 70.7m
|incl
|1.1 m grading 4.74% Cu, 5.64% Zn, 0.33g/t Au, 19.9g/t Ag from 73.8m
|also
|0.3 m grading 1.32% Cu, 14.6%Zn, 0.16g/t Au, 49.9g/t Ag from 88.8m
|BEL002
|33.1 m grading 0.44% Cu, 0.54% Zn, 0.03g/t Au, 4.6g/t Ag from 25m
|incl
|9.1 m grading 1.13% Cu, 0.38% Zn, 0.08g/t Au, 8.5g/t Ag from 49m
Mineralisation in both holes occurs within calcareous metasediments to limestones that have been preferentially metasomatised by hydrothermal fluids to skarn and marble. These calcareous units act as a chemical trap to buffer the metal-rich hydrothermal fluids. Mineralisation has focused on the calcareous lithology beneath the felsic volcanic hanging wall, and which overlies the intermediate volcanic footwall. BEL001 and BEL002 are interpreted to have intersected the same stratigraphic horizon approximately 300m apart. Historical workings have also been mapped along this prospective horizon between the two drill holes. The mineralisation is open along strike and along dip.
The prospective limestone horizon has been mapped from Belmore East for approximately 1.7km to the northeast with several historical workings along this trend. The overlying felsic volcanic unit is mapped over 1 km to the east to the Cow Flat South prospect, where several EM targets are untested. Nearby previous drilling in 2024 intersected extensive low-grade mineralisation of 62m grading 0.12% Cu, 0.39% Zn, 4.0g/t Ag from 6m in ASRC005 (ASX announcement 8 August 20244). Six EM targets remain untested at the Cow Flat South and Stewarts prospects that occur where the felsic volcanic unit is mapped. Most of these targets are positioned west and downdip of mapped calc-silicate alteration. Ground EM followed by drilling is proposed to test these targets for carbonate replacement and skarn massive sulphide.
_________________________________
4 ASX Announcement - 8 August 2024 "Large Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag Targets Confirmed at the Rockley Project"
Figure 3. Cross Section of BEL001 showing mineralised intervals.
Figure 4 - Drill core photo of BEL001 (from 47.3m): Disseminated to massive chalcopyrite-sphalerite-pyrrhotite-pyrite occurring in a pyroxene-garnet-chlorite-carbonate skarn.
Figure 5 - Drill core photo BEL001 (from 71.5m): Disseminated to massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-sphalerite-pyrite occurring in a pyroxene-chlorite-garnet-carbonate-biotite skarn with marble.
Figure 6 - BEL001 (74.5m): Massive chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite-sphalerite-pyrite with chlorite-biotite-carbonate alteration grading 5.39% Cu, 7.04% Zn, 0.37g/t Au, and 22.1g/t Ag over interval 74.3m - 74.9m.
Red Hill South Prospect
The Red Hill South prospect is located at the southeast section of an irregularly shaped >1km2 magnetic high that is coincident with extensive calc-silicate alteration, historical workings, and multi-point and multi-element surface geochemistry anomalism. Three diamond core drill holes were completed at the prospect. RHDH001 targeted a 'bullseye' magnetic high and coincident surface geochemistry anomaly. RHDH002 was repositioned and redrilled as RHDH003 due to drilling difficulties. These holes were testing surface geochemistry anomalism and the APS_50 EM target.
All three drill holes intersected epidote-chlorite-pyroxene-garnet-actinolite-biotite-pyrrhotite-magnetite skarn altered metasediments overlying intermediate volcanics. Drillholes were selectively sampled due to the presence of skarn alteration, sulphides, and/or vein material. RHDH001 assay results reported above the cut-off deemed significant for reconnaissance exploration include:
|RHDH001
|2m grading 0.02% Cu, 0.95% Zn, 1.4g/t Ag from 16m
|and
|1m grading 0.11% Cu, 0.02% Zn from 60m
|and
|2m grading 0.13% Cu, 0.07% Zn, 0.03g/t Au, 1.4g/t Ag from 88m
Drilling at Red Hill South is interpreted to have intersected a weakly mineralised, peripheral part of a larger hydrothermal system, that extends over 3 km of strike based on an interpretation of the magnetic data. Exploration will focus to test the strike of the broader hydrothermal system towards the Cow Flat South and Stewarts prospects.
Future Work
Planned work for the next six months includes follow-up drilling to test the scale of the Cu-Zn-Ag skarn mineralisation intersected by BEL001 and BEL002 at the Belmore East prospect. The drill hole targeting will be supported with downhole EM to better delineate massive sulphide accumulations.
Reconnaissance exploration work includes high-resolution drone magnetic surveying across most of the project area including Belmore East, Cow Flat South, Stewarts, Red Hill South, Red Hill, and Apsley prospects in conjunction with field mapping to delineate structure and to identify skarn alteration. Fixed loop ground EM is also planned over the untested airborne EM targets that are positioned proximal to mapped calc-silicate alteration. There are ten such untested airborne EM targets at Apsley (Table 3).
This document has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director & CEO.
Table 1 - Apsley Drilling Collar Details - September 2026 (MGA94 Zone 55)
|Hole ID
|Easting
(MGA)
|Northing
(MGA)
|RL
|Dip
|Azimuth
(Grid)
|Depth
(m)
|Type
|BEL001
|733726
|6282024
|810
|-55
|141
|164.4
|DDH
|BEL002
|733763
|6282304
|781
|-60
|126
|193.7
|DDH
|RHDH001
|735770
|6281545
|927
|-60
|238
|232.9
|DDH
|RHDH002
|735634
|6281403
|874
|-60
|113
|23.8
|DDH
|RHDH003
|735631
|6281405
|874
|-60
|113
|233.9
|DDH
Table 2 - Apsley Significant Drilling Results - September 2026
|HoleID
|Interval
From (m)
|Interval
To(m)
|Intercept
(m)
|Cu (%)
|Zn (%)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Prospect
|Criteria Met
|BEL001
|48.3
|93.5
|45.2
|0.55
|1.15
|0.05
|4.8
|Belmore
East
|Cu, Zn
|incl
|48.3
|55.1
|6.8
|1.59
|3.69
|0.21
|18.0
|Cu, Zn, Ag, Au
|incl
|51.7
|53
|1.3
|3.83
|5.13
|0.54
|23.1
|Cu, Zn, Ag, Au
|also
|70.7
|80.3
|9.6
|1.19
|1.66
|0.09
|6.2
|Cu, Zn
|incl
|73
|77
|4
|2.29
|2.27
|0.17
|9.6
|Cu, Zn, Au
|incl
|73.8
|74.9
|1.1
|4.74
|5.64
|0.33
|19.9
|Cu, Zn, Au, Ag
|also
|88.8
|89.1
|0.3
|1.32
|14.6
|0.16
|49.9
|Cu, Zn, Au, Ag
|also
|92
|93.5
|1.5
|0.77
|0.57
|0.08
|4.5
|Cu, Zn
|and
|118
|119
|1
|0.18
|0.01
|0.01
|1.8
|Cu
|and
|143
|144
|1
|0.13
|0.22
|0.01
|1.4
|Cu
|and
|147
|148
|1
|0.14
|0.01
|0.01
|1.3
|Cu
|BEL002
|9
|10
|1
|0.12
|0.06
|0.01
|3.3
|Cu
|and
|25
|58.1
|33.1
|0.44
|0.54
|0.03
|4.6
|Cu, Zn
|incl
|49
|58.1
|9.1
|1.13
|0.38
|0.08
|8.5
|Cu, Zn
|incl
|53
|55.4
|2.4
|1.94
|0.46
|0.10
|9.4
|Cu, Zn, Au
|and
|93
|94
|1
|0.10
|0.04
|0.12
|0.9
|Au
|and
|97
|98
|1
|0.32
|0.04
|0.03
|7.2
|Cu
|RHDH001
|16
|18
|2
|0.02
|0.95
|0.01
|1.4
|Red Hill
South
|Zn
|and
|60
|61
|1
|0.11
|0.02
|0.01
|0.4
|Cu
|and
|88
|90
|2
|0.13
|0.07
|0.03
|1.4
|Cu
All intercepts are downhole widths. True widths at Belmore East (BEL001 and BEL002) are estimated to be approximately 85% of downhole width based on structural analysis including oriented core contact measurements. True widths at Red Hill South are not known. Reported intercepts are calculated using a broad lower cut of 0.1% Cu or 0.4% Zn or 10g/t Ag or 0.1g/t Au although grades lower than this may be present internally (internal dilution), with a maximum of 4m of consecutive internal dilution. RHDH002 was not sampled due to no visual mineralisation observed and RHDH003 did not intersect significant results.
Table 3 - Apsley Untested Airborne EM Targets
|Anomaly Name
|Strike Length (m)
|Prospect
|Comments
|APS_34
|1000
|Apsley Mine
|Within Apsley Mine disturbed footprint with soil anomalism.
|APS_35
|1000
|Mount Morris Mine
|600m eastward of Mount Morris Mine with soil anomalism.
|APS_38
|100
|Cow Flat
|Within Cow Flat Mine disturbed footprint.
|APS_39
|100
|Cow Flat South
|Felsic volcanic cover.
|APS_40
|1000
|Cow Flat South
|Felsic volcanic cover.
|APS_41
|100
|Stewarts
|Felsic volcanic cover. Northward of Stewarts calc-silicate alteration and soil anomaly.
|APS_43
|200
|Cow Flat South
|Felsic volcanic cover. Westward of Cow Flat South calc-silicate alteration and soil anomaly.
|APS_44
|100
|Cow Flat South
|Felsic volcanic cover. Westward of Cow Flat South calc-silicate alteration and soil anomaly.
|APS_51
|200
|Cow Flat South
|Felsic volcanic cover. Westward of calc-silicate and soil anomaly.
|APS_52
|100
|Cow Flat
|Cow Flat Mine. Just off bulls eye magnetic target.
Competent Person
Unless otherwise advised above or in the Announcements referenced, the information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Meates, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG). Mr Meates is a full-time employee of Alkane Resources Ltd (Exploration Manager NSW) and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Meates consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Qualified Person (NI 43-101): Mr Meates is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this announcement. Mr Meates has verified the data disclosed in this announcement, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying that information. Further information on sampling, analysis and quality control, including the nature and results of the QAQC procedures applied, is set out in the JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 (Section 1) that accompanies this announcement. Mr Meates is an employee of Alkane Resources Ltd and is not independent of Alkane.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements referenced in this report, and that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
ABOUT ALKANE - alkres.com - ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKRY
Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKRY) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.
Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.
Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.
Interactive Analyst Centre
Comprehensive financial, operational, resource and reserve information for Alkane Resources is available through the Interactive Analyst Centre located in the Investors section of our website at alkres.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This announcement contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and may include future-oriented financial information or financial outlook information (collectively "Forward-Looking Information"). Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from the amounts set out in any Forward-Looking Information. As well, Forward-Looking Information may relate to: future outlook and anticipated events; expectations regarding exploration potential; production capabilities and future financial or operating performance, including AISC, investment returns, margins and share price performance; production and cost guidance and the timing thereof; issuing updated resources and reserves estimate and the timing thereof; the potential of the Company to meet industry targets, public profile and expectations; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-Looking Information is generally identified by the use of words like "will", "create", "enhance", "improve", "potential", "expect", "upside", "growth" and similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "should", or the negative connotation of such terms, are intended to identify Forward-Looking Information. Although Alkane believes that the expectations reflected in the Forward-Looking Information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on Forward-Looking Information since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking Information is based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of Alkane as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves numerous risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to changes in the gold and antimony price. Forward-Looking Information is designed to help readers understand Alkane's views as of that time with respect to future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Alkane assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the Forward-looking Information. If Alkane updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to those or other Forward-looking Information. All Forward-Looking Information contained in this announcement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
Exploration-Specific Risks and Material Assumptions
Forward-Looking Information in this announcement includes statements about the planned follow-up drilling, downhole and fixed loop ground electromagnetic surveys and drone magnetic survey at the Rockley Project, the interpreted continuity and extent of mineralisation at Belmore East, and the exploration potential of the untested airborne electromagnetic targets at Apsley. These statements are based on the material assumptions that the planned work will be completed as described and within the timeframes indicated, that the necessary funding, drilling contractors, equipment, landholder and native title consents and regulatory approvals will be available, and that the geological interpretations in this announcement remain valid. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: exploration risk, including that further drilling and geophysical surveys may not confirm the extent, continuity, thickness or grade of the mineralisation reported, that the mineralisation may not be of sufficient size or grade to support the estimation of a Mineral Resource, and that no Mineral Resource has been estimated; the preliminary and interpretive nature of the geological and geophysical data; delays in or changes to exploration programs; weather, access and operational disruptions; changes in copper, zinc, silver and gold prices; and the other risks described in Alkane's public disclosure documents. These risks are in addition to those described above.
Disclaimer
Alkane has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Alkane, its directors, officers, employees, associates, advisers and agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it. This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation, or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|Drilling techniques
|Drill sample recovery
|Logging
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|Not applicable.
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|Location of data points
|Data spacing and distribution
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|Sample security
|Audits or reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|Exploration done by other parties
|Geology
|Drill hole Information
|Data aggregation methods
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|Diagrams
|Balanced reporting
|Other substantive exploration data
|Further work
CONTACT:NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677
INVESTORS & MEDIA: NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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