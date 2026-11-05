Anchanto Expands Partnership with Stanley Black & Decker, Powering South Korea's First Omnichannel Shopping Experience for Tools

Anchanto's Order Management System (OMS) now brings the global toolmaker's online and offline sales in South Korea into one system, through its expanded catalogue of channel, carrier and enterprise system integrations.

Stanley Black & Decker has extended its use of Anchanto's OMS to link online and offline tool shopping in South Korea.

Shoppers can buy online and collect their orders at the experience centre, where they are trained to use the tools they bought.

Stanley Black & Decker plans to offer an exclusive range of power tools, hand tools and accessories, available only through its online store and experience centre.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), the world's largest tool company, has launched the industry's first omnichannel platform in South Korea using Anchanto's Order Management System, in the next phase of their partnership.

The platform connects the company's online store with its experience centre, where shoppers can test tools first-hand. Customers can buy online and choose home delivery or pickup, and those who collect receive product usage training.

Alongside the launch, the company plans to introduce a range of products sold only through these two channels, from power tools to hand tools and accessories such as toolboxes, bits and blades.

All orders, whether online or offline, are managed using Anchanto's OMS, so every purchase goes through the same order processing and customer screening, wherever it starts. The OMS also connects to the company's Shopify store, records offline purchases and handles local carrier integrations and shipping labels.

Luke Jung, Senior E-commerce Manager at Stanley Black & Decker, South Korea, said, "Anchanto has been a valuable technology partner, supporting our transition to Shopify and enabling the omnichannel capabilities that now connect our online store and experience centre operations. The omnichannel platform we've developed allows us to meet customers wherever they are in their buying journey, whether that's researching online or testing a tool in person. It's a natural next step in how we serve the South Korean market."

Seonwook Ko, Country Head of Anchanto South Korea, added, "Stanley Black & Decker has high standards when choosing technology partners, and this launch reflects the strong partnership we've built together. Specialised industries like tools need technology that handles their specific requirements without slowing growth. Omnichannel adds complexity, but companies that adopt it early gain a real advantage, and Stanley Black & Decker has done exactly that in South Korea. We're proud to provide the technology behind it, and to keep growing with the brand."

About Anchanto

Anchanto is a Singapore-headquartered B2B SaaS company providing order management, warehouse management and parcel tracking software to brands, retailers and logistics providers across 12 countries. Its South Korean team supports leading local and regional businesses with ISO 27001-certified software and direct integrations to Shopify, Cafe24 and Naver Shopping, among more than 200 marketplaces, webstores, carriers and enterprise systems.

Media Contact

Charles Py

Chief Marketing Officer, Anchanto

Charles.py@anchanto.com

Website: anchanto.com

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