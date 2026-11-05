AM Best will participate at the Middle East Insurance CFO Summit 2026, which will be held from 23-24 November 2026, at the Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

AM Best's Vasilis Katsipis, managing director and senior executive officer (DIFC Branch), will speak on the following session, titled, "What Does 'Financial Strength' Really Mean in Today's Insurance Market?" during which he will explore capital management and financial resilience. Topics will cover profitability versus growth and how Middle East insurers can grow while maintaining underwriting discipline and healthy returns. Katsipis will also discuss what ratings, capital strength and financial performance reveal about an insurer's ability to compete and grow. The 30-minute session will take place on 24 November at 9:45 a.m. Katsipis has been with AM Best for over 20 years and led the establishment of its MENA, South and Central Asia regional office in Dubai. Bouchra Abou Nader, associate director, AM Best, also will be in attendance.

The Middle East Insurance CFO Summit 2026 is one of the region's largest gatherings for insurance finance leaders, bringing together chief financial officers, finance directors, actuaries, treasurers and risk officers from across the Gulf region and broader Middle East to share intelligence and build solutions. The theme of this year's event is, "Beyond the Numbers: How Middle East Insurance CFOs are Redefining Value, Resilience and Growth in an Era of Disruption."

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AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator

+44 77 6496 0705

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com