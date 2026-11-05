Dohop Introduces TravelSure, a Disruption-Recovery Service for OTAs, Travel Sellers and Airlines

TravelSure extends Dohop's rebooking support to disrupted direct flights, giving travellers peace of mind and travel sellers a way to deliver better support during disruption

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dohop, the travel technology company whose Connected Travel platform helps airlines and travel sellers create, sell and support multi-carrier journeys without traditional interline, has introduced TravelSure. The service helps passengers rebook when their direct flight is delayed or cancelled. TravelSure provides proactive passenger communications, rebooking on any available carrier, and recovery support when qualifying disruptions occur, giving travellers additional protection and peace of mind, with cost savings and ancillary revenue as additional benefits for partners.

Dohop has spent years refining ConnectSure, its service for passengers who miss a connection on self-connecting and alternative interline journeys; this is now also available as a standalone option for all travellers. With TravelSure, travel sellers, including OTAs and airlines, can offer the same level of protection and support to customers booking direct flights. The two services sit alongside RetailConnect, which enables partners to sell multi-carrier itineraries, and BagConnect, which provides airside baggage transfers on interlined routes.

Once a qualifying delay exceeds three hours, TravelSure triggers automated communication and customer support. Travellers can rebook on the earliest convenient flight on any available carrier, giving them options beyond the airline that operated their original flight. Dohop powers 24/7 multilingual human assistance for self-service rebooking.

Turning Disruption Recovery Into A Revenue and Loyalty Opportunity

For travel sellers, OTAs and airlines, disruption creates financial pressure through rebooking and customer service costs, while poor recovery can undermine brand confidence and put repeat bookings at risk. Recent industry research found that 37% of surveyed passengers who experienced disruption were less likely to fly with the same airline again because of how it was handled.

"Disruption creates multiple challenges for our partners: the immediate workload of helping passengers continue their journeys, and the impact on loyalty and the commercial consequences when customers don't feel supported," said Hugh Aitken, Chief Operating Officer at Dohop. "TravelSure not only provides a recovery operation that takes pressure off their teams, but it also gives travel sellers a service they can earn revenue from. We built that capability through years of protecting self-connecting and interlined journeys with our ConnectSure product; extending it to direct flights means more of our partners' customers can benefit."

Partners can offer TravelSure during or after booking, with a digital experience that reflects their brand. Provided as a recovery service, TravelSure, like ConnectSure, preserves travellers' existing entitlements to airline refunds and compensation.

For more information about TravelSure, visit www.dohop.com/travel-sure. To arrange an interview with Hugh Aitken of Dohop, please get in touch with Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com.

About Dohop, Connected Travel Made Simple

Dohop is a travel technology company creating a new standard for Connected Travel that works beyond traditional interline. Its suite of products helps airlines and travel sellers create, sell and support journeys: RetailConnect enables multi-carrier retailing, BagConnect offers seamless airside baggage transfer for alternative interlined flights, ConnectSure provides disruption support and travel protection for self-connecting journeys, and TravelSure extends disruption recovery to direct-flight passengers. Together, these products help partners expand their offerings, generate ancillary revenue and support travellers when plans change. More than 100 airlines and travel partners, including Air France, Air Transat, easyJet, Scoot, Vueling and Wizz Air, use Dohop's Connected Travel platform to expand network connectivity and route options. Visit www.dohop.com to learn more.

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