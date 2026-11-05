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WKN: A0F6CH | ISIN: JP3897700005 | Ticker-Symbol: M3C
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 18:39
6,542 Euro
+1,08 % +0,070
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5006,72004.11.
6,5446,67404.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION6,542+1,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.