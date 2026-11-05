

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. (MTLHF, 4188.T) reported Thursday lower net profit in its first half of fiscal 2026, while operating income surged on higher sales revenues. Further, the firm raised fiscal 2026 outlook.



In Tokyo, Mitsubishi Chemical shares were trading at ¥1,085.50, down 6.22 percent.



The Japanese company reported first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥90.173 billion, or ¥66.33 per share, 39.8 percent lower than ¥110.132 billion, or ¥79.63 per share last year.



The half-yearly operating income, however, surged 131 percent year-over-year to ¥199.677 billion, and core operating income climbed 61 percent to ¥202.848 billion.



The company's sales revenue for the period rose 13.2 percent to ¥2.037 trillion from ¥1.799 trillion last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Mitsubishi Chemical now expects attributable profit of ¥145 billion or ¥106.72 per basic share.



Operating income is now expected to be ¥328 billion, a growth of 990.5 percent year-over-year, and core operating income of ¥340 billion, a growth of 51.1 percent.



Fiscal 2026 revenue is now expected to total ¥4.060 trillion, a year-over-year increase of 9.6 percent.



The company previously expected full-year attributable profit of ¥127 billion or ¥93.48 per basic share, operating income of ¥300 billion, core operating income of ¥305 billion, and revenues of ¥3.800 trillion.



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