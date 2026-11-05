Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim completes acquisition of Burdett Group to advance circular construction in Australia



05.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Holcim has completed the acquisition of Burdett Group to expand its aggregates and circular construction footprint in the attractive market of Australia. With its business in the country's metropolitan growth area of southeast Melbourne, Burdett Group is a leading supplier of aggregates, recycled construction demolition materials and sand. Khaled El Dokani, Region Head Asia, Middle East & Africa, Holcim: "The acquisition of Burdett Group is an excellent fit with Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy's focus on investing in the most attractive markets. Burdett has significant circular construction expertise, is based in the metropolitan growth area of Melbourne, and is a leading regional supplier of aggregates and other raw materials. I warmly welcome the company's more than 120 employees to the Holcim family and look forward to our next chapter of growth together." Established in 1972, Burdett Group brings over five decades of industry experience across Victoria, serving customers across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. The acquisition will advance Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 target of recycling more than 20 million tons of construction demolition materials globally each year by 2030, advancing its proprietary circular technology ECOCycle¹. ¹ Guarantees a minimum of 10% and up to 100% recycled construction demolition materials by total product weight. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) has the vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction. With net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, we create value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 50 000 employees in 45 countries - across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa - and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundation and flooring to walling and roofing - powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle, and Ytong.



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Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



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