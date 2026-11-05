AGCO Power's CORE engine technology will be represented at EIMA International 2026 in new tractors from Massey Ferguson and Valtra. Developed from a clean sheet, the CORE engine family provides a next-generation platform for demanding off-highway applications.

At EIMA International in Bologna, Italy, on November 10-14, 2026, visitors will be able to see how the AGCO Power CORE75 engine platform supports the different requirements of the Massey Ferguson new model MF 7S MARK 2 range and Valtra's new sixth-generation Valtra T Series. A CORE75 engine will also be on display at the Valtra stand.

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Massey Ferguson 7S MARK 2

The CORE engine family represents AGCO Power's investment in a completely new engine platform at a time when few manufacturers are making comparable commitments to off-highway combustion engine development. The CORE engine family is designed to meet different power requirements, emissions regulations and machine integration needs. Its design combines fuel efficiency, strong low-speed torque and responsive performance for applications that demand dependable power over long working days.

The family includes CORE50, CORE75 and CORE80 engines and is developed at AGCO Power's Linnavuori site in Finland, AGCO's global center of expertise for engine development and production. CORE75 was named Engine of the Year 2023 at the Diesel Progress Summit Awards in Louisville, Kentucky. The newest member of the CORE engine family, CORE80, was named Diesel Engine of the Year 2026 by Powertrain International.

CORE75 supports different tractor requirements

The AGCO Power CORE75 engine platform is now being adopted in new tractor ranges from Massey Ferguson and Valtra. Each application starts with a common platform and is tailored to the requirements of the machine and its intended use. Turbocharger specifications, engine control software and calibration are adapted to deliver the required power, load response and operating speed range. The positioning of service points and engine ancillaries is also tailored to suit each machine.

In the new Massey Ferguson MF 7S MARK 2 range, CORE75 is matched to the Dyna-VT continuously variable transmission. In Valtra's sixth-generation T Series, application-specific versions of CORE75 are paired with either the AGCO ML180 continuously variable transmission or a Powershift transmission.

The flexibility of the CORE75 platform extends beyond agricultural tractors to a wider range of off-highway applications including forestry operations, where load changes rapidly and engines must deliver controlled and responsive power.

"We do not develop engines as off-the-shelf products. Every CORE application is engineered together with the machine manufacturer to match the specific performance, integration and operating requirements of the machine," said Jarno Ratia, Director of Product Management at AGCO Power.

Ready for Renewable Fuels

"For customers, fuel efficiency translates directly into operating costs. At the same time, operators need strong torque, fast response and a machine that feels easy to drive. Our focus is on helping manufacturers combine these benefits in the complete machine," said Ratia.

CORE engines can already run on renewable diesel in the form of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO). The platform also provides a foundation for developing solutions for other fuels as technology, fuel availability and customer requirements evolve.

See CORE75 at EIMA 2026

Visitors can see the CORE75 engine and the new sixth-generation Valtra T Series at the Valtra AGCO Italia SpA stand in Hall 14, Stand B/5.

The new CORE75-powered MF 7S MARK 2 tractor range will be presented at the Massey Ferguson AGCO SAS stand in Hall 14, Stand C/3.

EIMA International takes place in Bologna, Italy, on 10-14 November 2026.

About AGCO Power

AGCO Power is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of engines for off-road machines. We produce engines for well-known tractor brands such as Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra. In addition to these, AGCO Power engines are used in other off-road machines, including forestry equipment. Production facilities are located in Finland, China, Brazil, and Argentina. The Linnavuori plant in Finland has been operating for over 80 years and is a subsidiary of AGCO Corporation. www.agcopower.com

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, PTx and Valtra. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com

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Contacts:

For more information and interview requests:

Communications Manager Vilja Pylsy, vilja.pylsy@agcocorp.com