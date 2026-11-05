Britain beats Canada, India and New Zealand to take FOURTH place in AI study from Ayre Think Tank - as £95 billion cost of living bonus beckons

Only Singapore, Malta and Australia rank higher in major Commonwealth study, while Britain has the largest potential AI economic gain of any of the 56 countries examined.

ST JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Britain has beaten Canada, India and New Zealand to take fourth place in a major international study of young people's readiness for artificial intelligence, as researchers calculate that AI could make the UK economy £95 billion larger after ten years.

The Ayre Index, unveiled at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, gives Britain 70.8 points out of 100. Singapore leads with 77.6, followed by Malta on 75.0 and Australia on 71.0. Canada is fifth on 70.2.

Britain is one of only five countries to score at least 70 and among just 15 Commonwealth nations to meet the study's readiness benchmark. For its 12.7 million young people aged 15 to 29, the findings underline the country's strong technological foundations and the opportunities ahead.

The economic potential is substantial. Using scenarios developed by the International Monetary Fund, researchers at the Ayre Think Tank calculate that AI could make Britain's economy £95 billion larger after ten years. That is the largest potential increase in absolute terms among all Commonwealth countries.

The estimated increase ranges from £48.1 billion in the conservative scenario to £141.2 billion in the most optimistic case.

Britain's performance reflects widespread access to technology and strong digital capabilities. The UK scores 9.3 out of 10 for meaningful access and 8.9 for digital and AI capability, giving it a formidable starting position as AI reshapes business and employment.

However, the study also warns that having access to AI does not necessarily mean young people are using it to improve their prospects. Britain scores 4.7 out of 10 for purposeful AI use and creation, the lowest result among the Commonwealth's top ten countries. In one survey examined by the researchers, only 31.5 per cent of young respondents reported using AI for their studies.

Equipping more young people with the skills to apply AI effectively will help turn Britain's technological advantage into greater productivity, successful businesses, skilled jobs and economic growth, the study says.

The Ayre Think Tank was founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Calvin Ayre.

Mr Ayre told Commonwealth delegates: "I've spent my life in businesses where new technology changes everything, and I know you can't stand still. AI is going to change how we work, how we do business and how wealth is created. What matters is giving young people the skills and the chance to get ahead - whether to start businesses, find jobs or build something for themselves."

He stressed that nobody can afford to be complacent right now. "Some Commonwealth countries are ahead, others have catching up to do. Nobody can afford to be complacent. That's why we created this Index. It shows countries where they stand, what they're getting right and where they need to do better. Governments now have to decide what they're going to do about it."

Education is one area where the UK has scope to build on its strong showing. The Index gives Britain 5.5 out of 10 for education and training, against Singapore's 7.8. Just 17.4 per cent of 15-year-olds surveyed said their lessons often involved evaluating information produced by AI chatbots. Separate research found that only 35 per cent of secondary teachers in England had received generative AI training by early 2025.

The government has begun expanding opportunities to close that gap. In October, it announced 10,000 technology-sector work experience placements over three years, supported by employers including Microsoft, IBM and Arm. Its TechFirst programme aims to reach one million young people with meaningful AI and technology learning by 2028, including 400,000 students at the most disadvantaged schools.

The study highlights how, for young people, the value lies in a clearer route from the classroom into working life. Practical training, workplace experience and the chance to develop their own ideas can help turn Britain's access to technology into stronger businesses, higher productivity and lasting careers.

Professor C. Justin Robinson, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal at the University of the West Indies' Five Islands Campus, stressed the importance of giving the next generation a role in shaping the technology: "We need to make sure that the next generation will be able to do more than just consume AI products made elsewhere."

Britain's fourth-place finish is a significant achievement, reinforced by the largest potential AI economic gain identified in the study. The next step is to ensure that its technological advantage translates into the innovations, businesses and well-paid jobs that will shape the country's future.

More about the Ayre Index and the Ayre Think Tank can be found at https://calvinayre.com/for-progress-think-tank.

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