PTC Inc.: PTC Announces Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Strategic focus on Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2026.

Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Key Operating and Financial Metrics1

$ in millions, except per share amounts Q4'26 Q4'25 YoY Change As reported ARR excluding divested

businesses2 $2,508 $2,320 8 % Constant currency ARR excluding divested

businesses (FY'26 Plan FX rates3) $2,545 $2,320 9.7 % Operating cash flow $475 $104 (55 %) Free cash flow $385 $100 (63 %) Revenue4 $673 $894 (25%)6 Operating margin4 32 % 49 % (1,690 bps) Non-GAAP operating margin4 46 % 59 % (1,320 bps) Earnings per share4 $1.44 $2.88 (50 %) Non-GAAP earnings per share4 $2.03 $3.41 (40 %)





1 The definitions of our operating and non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are included below and in the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release. 2 As reported ARR excluding divested businesses excludes Kepware and ThingWorx ARR from Q4'25 to facilitate period-to-period comparisons following the divestiture of those businesses in Q2'26. ARR increased 1% year over year on an as reported basis in Q4'26. 3 On a constant currency basis, using our FY'26 Plan foreign exchange rates (rates as of September 30, 2025) for all periods. Constant currency ARR excluding divested businesses excludes Kepware and ThingWorx ARR from Q4'25. 4 Revenue and, as a result, operating margin and earnings per share are impacted under ASC 606. 5 Q4'26 cash flow included approximately $24 million of divestiture-related costs and approximately $75 million of divestiture-related cash taxes, all of which are not expected to recur in future years. Also, Q4'26 free cash flow included approximately $5 million of capital expenditures, which are not expected to recur in future years, related to moving a major R&D center to a new office. 6 In Q4'26, revenue declined 24% year over year on a constant currency basis.

$ in millions, except per share amounts FY'26 FY'25 YoY Change Operating cash flow $8992 $8683 4 % Free cash flow $8732 $8573 2 % Revenue1 $2,733 $2,739 (0%)4 Operating margin1 33 % 36 % (310 bps) Non-GAAP operating margin1 47 % 48 % (80 bps) Earnings per share1 $8.93 $6.08 47 % Non-GAAP earnings per share1 $8.24 $7.94 4 %





1 Revenue and, as a result, operating margin and earnings per share are impacted under ASC 606. 2 FY'26 cash flow included approximately $48 million of divestiture-related costs and approximately $83 million of divestiture-related cash taxes, partially offset by approximately $70 million of divestiture-related net free cash flow contribution, all of which are not expected to recur in future years. Also, FY'26 free cash flow included approximately $14 million of capital expenditures, which are not expected to recur in future years, related to moving a major R&D center to a new office. 3 FY'25 cash flow absorbed approximately $20 million of outflows related to our go-to-market realignment. 4 In FY'26, revenue declined 2% year over year on a constant currency basis.

As previously announced on October 5th, 2026, PTC entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Schneider Electric. In light of the proposed transaction, PTC is suspending quarterly earnings conference calls and is no longer providing quarterly or annual guidance.

Important Information About Our Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to our financial results. We use these non-GAAP financial measures, and we believe that they assist our investors, to make period-to-period comparisons of our operating performance because they provide a view of our operating results without items that are not, in our view, indicative of our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP results as the items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures often have a material impact on our operating results, certain of those items are recurring, and others often recur. Management uses, and investors should consider, our non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the effect of the following items: stock-based compensation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; acquisition and transaction-related charges included in general and administrative expenses; impairment and other charges (credits), net; non-operating charges (credits), net shown in the reconciliation provided; and income tax adjustments. Additional information about the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons we exclude them can be found in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

Free Cash Flow: We provide information on free cash flow to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings and to evaluate our performance against our announced long-term goals and intent to return excess cash to shareholders via stock repurchases. Free cash flow is cash provided by (used in) operations net of capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures.

Constant Currency (CC): We present CC information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. To present CC information, FY'26 and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the foreign exchange rate as of September 30, 2025, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during that period.

Operating Measure

ARR: ARR (Annual Run Rate) represents the annualized value of our portfolio of active subscription software, SaaS, hosting, and support contracts as of the end of the reporting period. We calculate ARR as follows:

We consider a contract to be active when the product or service contractual term commences (the "start date") until the right to use the product or service ends (the "expiration date"). Even if the contract with the customer is executed before the start date, the contract will not count toward ARR until the customer right to receive the benefit of the products or services has commenced.

For contracts that include annual values that change over time, we include in ARR only the annualized value of components of the contract that are considered active as of the date of the ARR calculation. We do not include any future committed increases in the contract value as of the date of the ARR calculation.

As ARR includes only contracts that are active at the end of the reporting period, ARR does not reflect assumptions or estimates regarding future contract renewals or non-renewals.

Active contracts are annualized by dividing the total active contract value by the contract duration in days (expiration date minus start date, adjusted for leap years), then multiplying that by 365 days.

We believe ARR is a valuable operating measure to assess the health of a subscription business because it is aligned with the amount that we invoice the customer on an annual basis. We generally invoice customers annually for the current year of the contract. A customer with a one-year contract will typically be invoiced for the total value of the contract at the beginning of the contractual term, while a customer with a multi-year contract will be invoiced for each annual period at the beginning of each year of the contract.

ARR increases by the annualized value of active contracts that commence in a reporting period and decreases by the annualized value of contracts that expire in the reporting period.

As ARR is not annualized recurring revenue, it is not calculated based on recognized or unearned revenue and is not affected by variability in the timing of revenue under ASC 606, particularly for on-premises license subscriptions where a substantial portion of the total value of the contract is recognized as revenue at a point in time upon the later of when the software is made available, or the subscription term commences.

ARR should be viewed independently of recognized and unearned revenue and is not intended to be combined with, or to replace, either of those items. Investors should consider our ARR operating measure only in conjunction with our GAAP financial results.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they engineer, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

PTC.com@PTCBlogs

PTC Investor Relations Contact

Michael Maguire, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

[email protected]

PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)



















































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025

























Revenue:





















Recurring revenue $ 645,247



$ 861,071



$ 2,621,914



$ 2,600,514

Perpetual license

3,881





8,371





17,144





31,375

Professional services

24,126





24,353





94,373





107,337

Total revenue (1)

673,254





893,795





2,733,431





2,739,226

























Cost of revenue (2)

115,860





116,899





456,808





444,983

























Gross margin

557,394





776,896





2,276,623





2,294,243

























Operating expenses:





















Sales and marketing (2)

144,357





142,197





561,628





566,516

Research and development (2)

120,122





114,507





479,946





457,693

General and administrative (2)

62,155





63,601





284,775





226,058

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

11,976





11,592





48,051





45,948

Impairment and other charges, net

6,161





11,430





6,161





15,643

Total operating expenses

344,771





343,327





1,380,561





1,311,858

























Operating income

212,623





433,569





896,062





982,385

Other income (expense), net

(17,594)





(5,471)





401,181





(62,208)

Income before income taxes

195,029





428,098





1,297,243





920,177

Provision for income taxes

37,766





80,305





263,959





186,180

Net income $ 157,263



$ 347,793



$ 1,033,284



$ 733,997

























Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 1.45



$ 2.91



$ 8.97



$ 6.12

Weighted average shares outstanding

108,825





119,714





115,240





120,005

























Diluted $ 1.44



$ 2.88



$ 8.93



$ 6.08

Weighted average shares outstanding

109,401





120,674





115,716





120,777



























(1) See supplemental financial data for revenue by license, support and cloud services, and professional services.

(2) See supplemental financial data for additional information about stock-based compensation.



PTC Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA FOR REVENUE AND STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

(in thousands, except per share data)

















































Revenue by license, support and services is as follows:























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



2026



2025



2026



2025

License revenue (1) $ 267,028



$ 484,081



$ 1,105,238



$ 1,162,709

Support and cloud services revenue

382,100





385,361





1,533,820





1,469,180

Professional services revenue

24,126





24,353





94,373





107,337

Total revenue $ 673,254



$ 893,795



$ 2,733,431



$ 2,739,226

























(1) License revenue includes the portion of subscription revenue allocated to license.

























The amounts in the income statement include stock-based compensation as follows:



























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



2026



2025



2026



2025

Cost of revenue $ 5,932



$ 5,979



$ 24,668



$ 22,690

Sales and marketing

19,276





15,078





70,649





61,750

Research and development

16,556





16,785





65,671





65,119

General and administrative

24,480





16,968





91,104





66,646

Total stock-based compensation $ 66,244



$ 54,810



$ 252,092



$ 216,205



PTC Inc.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



2026



2025



2026



2025

























GAAP gross margin $ 557,394



$ 776,896



$ 2,276,623



$ 2,294,243

Stock-based compensation

5,932





5,979





24,668





22,690

Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of

revenue

7,838





8,219





31,259





32,828

Non-GAAP gross margin $ 571,164



$ 791,094



$ 2,332,550



$ 2,349,761

























GAAP operating income $ 212,623



$ 433,569



$ 896,062



$ 982,385

Stock-based compensation

66,244





54,810





252,092





216,205

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

19,814





19,811





79,310





78,776

Acquisition and transaction-related charges

2,497





6,694





42,519





9,116

Impairment and other charges, net

6,161





11,430





6,161





15,643

Non-GAAP operating income (1) $ 307,339



$ 526,314



$ 1,276,144



$ 1,302,125

























GAAP net income $ 157,263



$ 347,793



$ 1,033,284



$ 733,997

Stock-based compensation

66,244





54,810





252,092





216,205

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

19,814





19,811





79,310





78,776

Acquisition and transaction-related charges

2,497





6,694





42,519





9,116

Impairment and other charges, net

6,161





11,430





6,161





15,643

Non-operating credits, net (2)

(1,298)





(13,100)





(465,150)





(13,100)

Income tax adjustments (3)

(28,460)





(16,183)





5,464





(81,833)

Non-GAAP net income $ 222,221



$ 411,255



$ 953,680



$ 958,804

























GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.44



$ 2.88



$ 8.93



$ 6.08

Stock-based compensation

0.61





0.45





2.18





1.79

Amortization of acquired intangibles

0.18





0.16





0.69





0.65

Acquisition and transaction-related charges

0.02





0.06





0.37





0.08

Impairment and other charges, net

0.06





0.09





0.05





0.13

Non-operating credits, net (2)

(0.01)





(0.11)





(4.02)





(0.11)

Income tax adjustments (3)

(0.26)





(0.13)





0.05





(0.68)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.03



$ 3.41



$ 8.24



$ 7.94

























(1) Operating margin impact of non-GAAP adjustments:























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



2026



2025



2026



2025

GAAP operating margin

31.6 %



48.5 %



32.8 %



35.9 % Stock-based compensation

9.8 %



6.1 %



9.2 %



7.9 % Amortization of acquired intangibles

2.9 %



2.2 %



2.9 %



2.9 % Acquisition and transaction-related charges

0.4 %



0.7 %



1.6 %



0.3 % Impairment and other charges, net

0.9 %



1.3 %



0.2 %



0.6 % Non-GAAP operating margin

45.6 %



58.9 %



46.7 %



47.5 %

























(2) In FY'26, we recognized gains of $463.9 million on the sale of our Kepware and ThingWorx businesses and $2.0 million related to the finalization of contingent consideration associated with the FY'22 sale of a portion of our PLM services business, offset by a $0.8 million financing charge related to a debt commitment agreement associated with the divestiture. In FY'25, we recognized a $13.1 million gain related to contingent consideration earned upon the achievement of performance milestones associated with the FY'22 sale of a portion of our PLM services business.

(3) Income tax adjustments reflect the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments which are calculated by applying the applicable tax rate by jurisdiction to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above. Additionally, in FY'25, adjustments exclude a $10.4 million benefit related to the tax impact of tax reserves related to prior years in foreign jurisdictions.



PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



























September 30,



September 30,



2026



2025













ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 232,852



$ 184,415

Accounts receivable, net

1,107,131





1,001,085

Property and equipment, net

66,580





60,843

Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net

4,139,199





4,317,979

Lease assets, net

125,555





114,974

Other assets

1,041,239





937,876













Total assets $ 6,712,556



$ 6,617,172













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deferred revenue $ 821,091



$ 827,065

Debt, net of deferred issuance costs

1,609,763





1,197,434

Lease obligations

187,068





172,433

Other liabilities

682,452





594,011

Stockholders' equity

3,412,182





3,826,229













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,712,556



$ 6,617,172















PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)











































































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025

























Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income $ 157,263



$ 347,793



$ 1,033,284



$ 733,997

Stock-based compensation

66,244





54,810





252,092





216,205

Depreciation and amortization

24,381





25,701





98,561





102,504

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets

8,304





8,453





34,027





32,912

Gain on divestiture of businesses

(1,298)





(13,100)





(465,900)





(13,100)

Operating lease liability

2,348





(5,476)





16,670





(10,345)

Accounts receivable

(285,296)





(294,609)





(127,116)





(121,052)

Accounts payable and accruals

(7,221)





30,219





197,364





19,890

Deferred revenue

109,480





54,225





4,816





37,753

Income taxes

(66,017)





41,164





50,067





63,573

Other

39,130





(145,150)





(195,256)





(194,641)

Net cash provided by operating activities

47,318





104,030





898,609





867,696

























Capital expenditures

(9,657)





(3,546)





(25,948)





(11,008)

Divestiture of businesses(1)

8,176





-





531,482





-

Borrowings (payments) on debt, net(2)

186,250





(36,250)





411,250





(552,958)

Repurchases of common stock

(298,720)





(75,011)





(1,624,910)





(299,998)

Net proceeds associated with issuance of common stock

12,308





12,755





25,470





26,062

Payments of withholding taxes in connection with vesting of stock-

based awards

(5,958)





(8,444)





(73,301)





(80,205)

Settlement of net investment hedges

(8,768)





(6,193)





17,781





(20,753)

Contribution to solar energy equity investment

(50,146)





-





(100,292)





-

Other financing & investing activities

-





-





(4,580)





(7,942)

Foreign exchange impact on cash

595





(2,247)





(7,124)





(2,372)

























Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(118,602)





(14,906)





48,437





(81,478)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

352,027





199,894





184,988





266,466

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 233,425



$ 184,988



$ 233,425



$ 184,988

























Supplemental cash flow information:





















Cash paid for interest $ 21,693



$ 18,767



$ 62,236



$ 77,828



























(1) In Q2'26, we sold our ThingWorx and Kepware businesses.

(2) In FY'25, net repayments include borrowings on our credit facility revolver to fund the $500 million bond repayment in February.



PTC Inc.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



















































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025

Cash provided by operating activities $ 47,318



$ 104,030



$ 898,609



$ 867,696

Capital expenditures

(9,657)





(3,546)





(25,948)





(11,008)

Free cash flow $ 37,661



$ 100,484



$ 872,661



$ 856,688











































SOURCE PTC Inc.