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WKN: A1H9GN | ISIN: US69370C1009 | Ticker-Symbol: PMTA
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 17:29
174,00 Euro
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Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PTC INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PTC INC 5-Tage-Chart
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173,00174,0004.11.
173,00174,0004.11.
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 22:01 Uhr
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PTC Inc.: PTC Announces Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Strategic focus on Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2026.

Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Key Operating and Financial Metrics1

$ in millions, except per share amounts

Q4'26

Q4'25

YoY Change

As reported ARR excluding divested
businesses2

$2,508

$2,320

8 %

Constant currency ARR excluding divested
businesses (FY'26 Plan FX rates3)

$2,545

$2,320

9.7 %

Operating cash flow

$475

$104

(55 %)

Free cash flow

$385

$100

(63 %)

Revenue4

$673

$894

(25%)6

Operating margin4

32 %

49 %

(1,690 bps)

Non-GAAP operating margin4

46 %

59 %

(1,320 bps)

Earnings per share4

$1.44

$2.88

(50 %)

Non-GAAP earnings per share4

$2.03

$3.41

(40 %)



1

The definitions of our operating and non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are included below and in the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release.

2

As reported ARR excluding divested businesses excludes Kepware and ThingWorx ARR from Q4'25 to facilitate period-to-period comparisons following the divestiture of those businesses in Q2'26. ARR increased 1% year over year on an as reported basis in Q4'26.

3

On a constant currency basis, using our FY'26 Plan foreign exchange rates (rates as of September 30, 2025) for all periods. Constant currency ARR excluding divested businesses excludes Kepware and ThingWorx ARR from Q4'25.

4

Revenue and, as a result, operating margin and earnings per share are impacted under ASC 606.

5

Q4'26 cash flow included approximately $24 million of divestiture-related costs and approximately $75 million of divestiture-related cash taxes, all of which are not expected to recur in future years. Also, Q4'26 free cash flow included approximately $5 million of capital expenditures, which are not expected to recur in future years, related to moving a major R&D center to a new office.

6

In Q4'26, revenue declined 24% year over year on a constant currency basis.

$ in millions, except per share amounts

FY'26

FY'25

YoY Change

Operating cash flow

$8992

$8683

4 %

Free cash flow

$8732

$8573

2 %

Revenue1

$2,733

$2,739

(0%)4

Operating margin1

33 %

36 %

(310 bps)

Non-GAAP operating margin1

47 %

48 %

(80 bps)

Earnings per share1

$8.93

$6.08

47 %

Non-GAAP earnings per share1

$8.24

$7.94

4 %



1

Revenue and, as a result, operating margin and earnings per share are impacted under ASC 606.

2

FY'26 cash flow included approximately $48 million of divestiture-related costs and approximately $83 million of divestiture-related cash taxes, partially offset by approximately $70 million of divestiture-related net free cash flow contribution, all of which are not expected to recur in future years. Also, FY'26 free cash flow included approximately $14 million of capital expenditures, which are not expected to recur in future years, related to moving a major R&D center to a new office.

3

FY'25 cash flow absorbed approximately $20 million of outflows related to our go-to-market realignment.

4

In FY'26, revenue declined 2% year over year on a constant currency basis.

As previously announced on October 5th, 2026, PTC entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Schneider Electric. In light of the proposed transaction, PTC is suspending quarterly earnings conference calls and is no longer providing quarterly or annual guidance.

Important Information About Our Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We provide supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to our financial results. We use these non-GAAP financial measures, and we believe that they assist our investors, to make period-to-period comparisons of our operating performance because they provide a view of our operating results without items that are not, in our view, indicative of our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP results as the items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures often have a material impact on our operating results, certain of those items are recurring, and others often recur. Management uses, and investors should consider, our non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the effect of the following items: stock-based compensation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; acquisition and transaction-related charges included in general and administrative expenses; impairment and other charges (credits), net; non-operating charges (credits), net shown in the reconciliation provided; and income tax adjustments. Additional information about the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons we exclude them can be found in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

Free Cash Flow: We provide information on free cash flow to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings and to evaluate our performance against our announced long-term goals and intent to return excess cash to shareholders via stock repurchases. Free cash flow is cash provided by (used in) operations net of capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures.

Constant Currency (CC): We present CC information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. To present CC information, FY'26 and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the foreign exchange rate as of September 30, 2025, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during that period.

Operating Measure
ARR: ARR (Annual Run Rate) represents the annualized value of our portfolio of active subscription software, SaaS, hosting, and support contracts as of the end of the reporting period. We calculate ARR as follows:

  • We consider a contract to be active when the product or service contractual term commences (the "start date") until the right to use the product or service ends (the "expiration date"). Even if the contract with the customer is executed before the start date, the contract will not count toward ARR until the customer right to receive the benefit of the products or services has commenced.
  • For contracts that include annual values that change over time, we include in ARR only the annualized value of components of the contract that are considered active as of the date of the ARR calculation. We do not include any future committed increases in the contract value as of the date of the ARR calculation.
  • As ARR includes only contracts that are active at the end of the reporting period, ARR does not reflect assumptions or estimates regarding future contract renewals or non-renewals.
  • Active contracts are annualized by dividing the total active contract value by the contract duration in days (expiration date minus start date, adjusted for leap years), then multiplying that by 365 days.

We believe ARR is a valuable operating measure to assess the health of a subscription business because it is aligned with the amount that we invoice the customer on an annual basis. We generally invoice customers annually for the current year of the contract. A customer with a one-year contract will typically be invoiced for the total value of the contract at the beginning of the contractual term, while a customer with a multi-year contract will be invoiced for each annual period at the beginning of each year of the contract.

ARR increases by the annualized value of active contracts that commence in a reporting period and decreases by the annualized value of contracts that expire in the reporting period.

As ARR is not annualized recurring revenue, it is not calculated based on recognized or unearned revenue and is not affected by variability in the timing of revenue under ASC 606, particularly for on-premises license subscriptions where a substantial portion of the total value of the contract is recognized as revenue at a point in time upon the later of when the software is made available, or the subscription term commences.

ARR should be viewed independently of recognized and unearned revenue and is not intended to be combined with, or to replace, either of those items. Investors should consider our ARR operating measure only in conjunction with our GAAP financial results.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they engineer, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

PTC.com@PTCBlogs

PTC Investor Relations Contact
Michael Maguire, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]

PTC Inc.


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


(in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025














Revenue:












Recurring revenue

$

645,247



$

861,071



$

2,621,914



$

2,600,514


Perpetual license


3,881




8,371




17,144




31,375


Professional services


24,126




24,353




94,373




107,337


Total revenue (1)


673,254




893,795




2,733,431




2,739,226














Cost of revenue (2)


115,860




116,899




456,808




444,983














Gross margin


557,394




776,896




2,276,623




2,294,243














Operating expenses:












Sales and marketing (2)


144,357




142,197




561,628




566,516


Research and development (2)


120,122




114,507




479,946




457,693


General and administrative (2)


62,155




63,601




284,775




226,058


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


11,976




11,592




48,051




45,948


Impairment and other charges, net


6,161




11,430




6,161




15,643


Total operating expenses


344,771




343,327




1,380,561




1,311,858














Operating income


212,623




433,569




896,062




982,385


Other income (expense), net


(17,594)




(5,471)




401,181




(62,208)


Income before income taxes


195,029




428,098




1,297,243




920,177


Provision for income taxes


37,766




80,305




263,959




186,180


Net income

$

157,263



$

347,793



$

1,033,284



$

733,997














Earnings per share:












Basic

$

1.45



$

2.91



$

8.97



$

6.12


Weighted average shares outstanding


108,825




119,714




115,240




120,005














Diluted

$

1.44



$

2.88



$

8.93



$

6.08


Weighted average shares outstanding


109,401




120,674




115,716




120,777














(1) See supplemental financial data for revenue by license, support and cloud services, and professional services.


(2) See supplemental financial data for additional information about stock-based compensation.


PTC Inc.


SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA FOR REVENUE AND STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION


(in thousands, except per share data)


























Revenue by license, support and services is as follows:













Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September
30,



September
30,



September
30,



September
30,



2026



2025



2026



2025


License revenue (1)

$

267,028



$

484,081



$

1,105,238



$

1,162,709


Support and cloud services revenue


382,100




385,361




1,533,820




1,469,180


Professional services revenue


24,126




24,353




94,373




107,337


Total revenue

$

673,254



$

893,795



$

2,733,431



$

2,739,226














(1) License revenue includes the portion of subscription revenue allocated to license.














The amounts in the income statement include stock-based compensation as follows:















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September
30,



September
30,



September
30,



September
30,



2026



2025



2026



2025


Cost of revenue

$

5,932



$

5,979



$

24,668



$

22,690


Sales and marketing


19,276




15,078




70,649




61,750


Research and development


16,556




16,785




65,671




65,119


General and administrative


24,480




16,968




91,104




66,646


Total stock-based compensation

$

66,244



$

54,810



$

252,092



$

216,205


PTC Inc.


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)


(in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September
30,



September
30,



September
30,



September
30,



2026



2025



2026



2025














GAAP gross margin

$

557,394



$

776,896



$

2,276,623



$

2,294,243


Stock-based compensation


5,932




5,979




24,668




22,690


Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of
revenue


7,838




8,219




31,259




32,828


Non-GAAP gross margin

$

571,164



$

791,094



$

2,332,550



$

2,349,761














GAAP operating income

$

212,623



$

433,569



$

896,062



$

982,385


Stock-based compensation


66,244




54,810




252,092




216,205


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


19,814




19,811




79,310




78,776


Acquisition and transaction-related charges


2,497




6,694




42,519




9,116


Impairment and other charges, net


6,161




11,430




6,161




15,643


Non-GAAP operating income (1)

$

307,339



$

526,314



$

1,276,144



$

1,302,125














GAAP net income

$

157,263



$

347,793



$

1,033,284



$

733,997


Stock-based compensation


66,244




54,810




252,092




216,205


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


19,814




19,811




79,310




78,776


Acquisition and transaction-related charges


2,497




6,694




42,519




9,116


Impairment and other charges, net


6,161




11,430




6,161




15,643


Non-operating credits, net (2)


(1,298)




(13,100)




(465,150)




(13,100)


Income tax adjustments (3)


(28,460)




(16,183)




5,464




(81,833)


Non-GAAP net income

$

222,221



$

411,255



$

953,680



$

958,804














GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

1.44



$

2.88



$

8.93



$

6.08


Stock-based compensation


0.61




0.45




2.18




1.79


Amortization of acquired intangibles


0.18




0.16




0.69




0.65


Acquisition and transaction-related charges


0.02




0.06




0.37




0.08


Impairment and other charges, net


0.06




0.09




0.05




0.13


Non-operating credits, net (2)


(0.01)




(0.11)




(4.02)




(0.11)


Income tax adjustments (3)


(0.26)




(0.13)




0.05




(0.68)


Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

2.03



$

3.41



$

8.24



$

7.94














(1) Operating margin impact of non-GAAP adjustments:













Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September
30,



September
30,



September
30,



September
30,



2026



2025



2026



2025


GAAP operating margin


31.6

%



48.5

%



32.8

%



35.9

%

Stock-based compensation


9.8

%



6.1

%



9.2

%



7.9

%

Amortization of acquired intangibles


2.9

%



2.2

%



2.9

%



2.9

%

Acquisition and transaction-related charges


0.4

%



0.7

%



1.6

%



0.3

%

Impairment and other charges, net


0.9

%



1.3

%



0.2

%



0.6

%

Non-GAAP operating margin


45.6

%



58.9

%



46.7

%



47.5

%













(2) In FY'26, we recognized gains of $463.9 million on the sale of our Kepware and ThingWorx businesses and $2.0 million related to the finalization of contingent consideration associated with the FY'22 sale of a portion of our PLM services business, offset by a $0.8 million financing charge related to a debt commitment agreement associated with the divestiture. In FY'25, we recognized a $13.1 million gain related to contingent consideration earned upon the achievement of performance milestones associated with the FY'22 sale of a portion of our PLM services business.


(3) Income tax adjustments reflect the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments which are calculated by applying the applicable tax rate by jurisdiction to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above. Additionally, in FY'25, adjustments exclude a $10.4 million benefit related to the tax impact of tax reserves related to prior years in foreign jurisdictions.


PTC Inc.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(in thousands)















September 30,



September 30,



2026



2025








ASSETS












Cash and cash equivalents

$

232,852



$

184,415


Accounts receivable, net


1,107,131




1,001,085


Property and equipment, net


66,580




60,843


Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net


4,139,199




4,317,979


Lease assets, net


125,555




114,974


Other assets


1,041,239




937,876








Total assets

$

6,712,556



$

6,617,172








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Deferred revenue

$

821,091



$

827,065


Debt, net of deferred issuance costs


1,609,763




1,197,434


Lease obligations


187,068




172,433


Other liabilities


682,452




594,011


Stockholders' equity


3,412,182




3,826,229








Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,712,556



$

6,617,172








PTC Inc.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(in thousands)







































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025














Cash flows from operating activities:












Net income

$

157,263



$

347,793



$

1,033,284



$

733,997


Stock-based compensation


66,244




54,810




252,092




216,205


Depreciation and amortization


24,381




25,701




98,561




102,504


Amortization of right-of-use lease assets


8,304




8,453




34,027




32,912


Gain on divestiture of businesses


(1,298)




(13,100)




(465,900)




(13,100)


Operating lease liability


2,348




(5,476)




16,670




(10,345)


Accounts receivable


(285,296)




(294,609)




(127,116)




(121,052)


Accounts payable and accruals


(7,221)




30,219




197,364




19,890


Deferred revenue


109,480




54,225




4,816




37,753


Income taxes


(66,017)




41,164




50,067




63,573


Other


39,130




(145,150)




(195,256)




(194,641)


Net cash provided by operating activities


47,318




104,030




898,609




867,696














Capital expenditures


(9,657)




(3,546)




(25,948)




(11,008)


Divestiture of businesses(1)


8,176




-




531,482




-


Borrowings (payments) on debt, net(2)


186,250




(36,250)




411,250




(552,958)


Repurchases of common stock


(298,720)




(75,011)




(1,624,910)




(299,998)


Net proceeds associated with issuance of common stock


12,308




12,755




25,470




26,062


Payments of withholding taxes in connection with vesting of stock-
based awards


(5,958)




(8,444)




(73,301)




(80,205)


Settlement of net investment hedges


(8,768)




(6,193)




17,781




(20,753)


Contribution to solar energy equity investment


(50,146)




-




(100,292)




-


Other financing & investing activities


-




-




(4,580)




(7,942)


Foreign exchange impact on cash


595




(2,247)




(7,124)




(2,372)














Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(118,602)




(14,906)




48,437




(81,478)


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period


352,027




199,894




184,988




266,466


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

233,425



$

184,988



$

233,425



$

184,988














Supplemental cash flow information:












Cash paid for interest

$

21,693



$

18,767



$

62,236



$

77,828














(1) In Q2'26, we sold our ThingWorx and Kepware businesses.


(2) In FY'25, net repayments include borrowings on our credit facility revolver to fund the $500 million bond repayment in February.


PTC Inc.


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)


(in thousands)



























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025


Cash provided by operating activities

$

47,318



$

104,030



$

898,609



$

867,696


Capital expenditures


(9,657)




(3,546)




(25,948)




(11,008)


Free cash flow

$

37,661



$

100,484



$

872,661



$

856,688






















SOURCE PTC Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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