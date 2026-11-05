Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

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Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Growth in the Q3 revenue1), reaching CHF 310.2 million, an increase of 10.2% at constant exchange rates

Growth in revenue1) for the first nine months of 2026, amounting to CHF 956.5 million, up 10.3% at constant exchange rates

Compagnie Financière Tradition's activity continued to expand in the third quarter of 2026. Consolidated revenue, including the share of joint ventures, reached CHF 310.2 million, up 10.1% at constant exchange rates compared with CHF 278.3 million in the same period of 2025. The IDB business recorded growth of 7.5% at constant exchange rates. Gaitame.com business also performed particularly strongly, with revenue increasing by 117.6% at constant exchange rates compared with the third quarter of 2025.

Over the first nine months of the year, Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated revenue, including the share of joint ventures, of CHF 956.5 million, compared with CHF 910.4 million in the same period in 2025, representing an increase of 10.3% at constant exchange rates.

Business activity recorded in October continued the positive momentum observed since the beginning of the year.

The revenue breakdown is as follows:

Revenue for the third quarter:

CHF million 2026 2025 Variation at current rates Variation at constant rates









Reported revenue (IFRS) 283.9 261.2 +8.7% +7.1% Revenue including share of joint ventures1) 310.2 278.3 +11.5% +10.2% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 296.1 271.6 +9.0% +7.5% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 14.1 6.7 +111.4% +117.6%

Revenue for the nine-month period:

CHF million 2026 2025 Variation at current rates Variation at constant rates









Reported revenue (IFRS) 881.6 841.3 +4.8% +9.7% Revenue including share of joint ventures1) 956.5 910.4 +5.1% +10.3% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 919.5 879.2 +4.6% +9.4% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 37.0 31.2 +18.5% +34.1%

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,500 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com .

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