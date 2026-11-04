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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 22:08 Uhr
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AMH Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Highlights

  • Rents and other single-family property revenues increased 4.1% year-over-year to $498.1 million for the third quarter of 2026.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $82.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $99.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") attributable to common share and unit holders increased 7.4% year-over-year to $0.50 per FFO share and unit for the third quarter of 2026 and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("Adjusted FFO") attributable to common share and unit holders increased 7.6% year-over-year to $0.45 per FFO share and unit for the third quarter of 2026.
  • Core Net Operating Income ("Core NOI") from Same-Home properties increased by 2.5% year-over-year for the third quarter of 2026.
  • Achieved Same-Home Average Occupied Days Percentage of 96.0% in the third quarter of 2026, while generating 2.6% blended rate growth driven by lease spreads of 3.3% and 1.0% on renewals and new leases, respectively.
  • October 2026 leasing results remained seasonally strong with Same-Home Average Occupied Days Percentage of 96.0%, rate growth on new leases of 0.1% and rate growth on renewals of 3.3%.
  • Delivered a total of 498 high-quality and energy-efficient newly constructed homes from our AMH Development Program to our wholly-owned portfolio and unconsolidated joint ventures in the third quarter of 2026.
  • Repurchased and retired 2.4 million of our outstanding Class A common shares at a weighted-average price of $31.39 per share and a total price of $75.0 million in the third quarter of 2026.
  • Raised Full Year 2026 Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders guidance midpoint by $0.02 per share and unit to $1.97, representing anticipated full year growth of 5.3% over prior year.

"AMH had another strong quarter with balanced execution across the platform and resilient demand driving an increase to the midpoint of our Core FFO per share guidance by $0.02 to $1.97 - now representing 5.3% year-over-year growth," stated Bryan Smith, AMH's Chief Executive Officer. "Our high-quality homes in great locations, superior resident experience supported by our technology and data platform, and outstanding team continue to differentiate AMH and drive sector-leading growth as we close out 2026 and turn our attention to 2027."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $82.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $99.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to lower net gains on property sales and lower other income and expense, net, partially offset by increases in rents and other single-family property revenues exceeding increases in total expenses. On a per diluted share basis, the decrease was partially offset by lower share counts as a result of our share repurchase activity.

Rents and other single-family property revenues increased 4.1% to $498.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $478.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Revenue growth was primarily driven by higher rental rates.

Core NOI from our total portfolio increased 5.3% to $278.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $264.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. This growth was driven by a 3.6% increase in core revenues resulting primarily from higher rental rates, partially offset by a 0.3% increase in core property operating expenses.

For the Company's Same-Home portfolio, core revenues increased 2.3% to $371.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $362.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, which was driven by a 2.4% increase in Average Monthly Realized Rent per property, partially offset by a 30 basis point decrease in Average Occupied Days Percentage. Core property operating expenses from Same-Home properties increased 1.8% to $125.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $122.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, primarily driven by higher repairs and maintenance ("R&M") and turnover costs, net. As a result, Core NOI from Same-Home properties increased 2.5% to $246.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $239.9 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders was $205.1 million, or $0.50 per FFO share and unit, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $196.7 million, or $0.47 per FFO share and unit, for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders was $183.4 million, or $0.45 per FFO share and unit, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $175.5 million, or $0.42 per FFO share and unit, for the third quarter of 2025. These improvements were primarily attributable to growth in Core NOI from our total portfolio. On a per FFO share and unit basis, the increase was further benefited by lower share counts as a result of our share repurchase activity.

Year-to-Date 2026 Financial Results

Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $323.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $315.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases in rents and other single-family property revenues exceeding increases in total expenses, partially offset by lower other income and expense, net. On a per diluted share basis, the increase was further benefited by lower share counts as a result of our share repurchase activity.

Rents and other single-family property revenues increased 3.2% to $1.44 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.40 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. Revenue growth was primarily driven by higher rental rates.

Core NOI from our total portfolio increased 4.8% to $824.9 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $787.3 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. This growth was driven by a 3.0% increase in core revenues resulting primarily from higher rental rates and a 0.3% decrease in core property operating expenses.

For the Company's Same-Home portfolio, core revenues increased 2.4% to $1.10 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.08 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, which was driven by a 2.7% increase in Average Monthly Realized Rent per property, partially offset by a 50 basis point decrease in Average Occupied Days Percentage. Core property operating expenses from Same-Home properties increased 1.1% to $368.7 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $364.8 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, primarily driven by annual increases in property tax expense and R&M and turnover costs, net. As a result, Core NOI from Same-Home properties increased 3.1% to $735.1 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $713.1 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders was $607.9 million, or $1.48 per FFO share and unit, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $589.4 million, or $1.39 per FFO share and unit, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders was $556.8 million, or $1.35 per FFO share and unit, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $528.6 million, or $1.25 per FFO share and unit, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. These improvements were primarily attributable to growth in Core NOI from our total portfolio. On a per FFO share and unit basis, the increase was further benefited by lower share counts as a result of our share repurchase activity.

Investments

As of September 30, 2026, the Company's total single-family properties, excluding properties held for sale, consisted of 60,626 homes, compared to 60,482 homes as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 144 homes during the third quarter of 2026, which included 387 newly constructed homes delivered to our operating portfolio through our AMH Development Program, partially offset by 243 homes identified for sale. During the third quarter of 2026, we also developed an additional 111 newly constructed homes which were delivered to our unconsolidated joint ventures, aggregating to 498 total home deliveries through our AMH Development Program. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had 665 properties held for sale and 4,068 properties held in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Capital Activities, Balance Sheet and Liquidity

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased and retired 2.4 million of its outstanding Class A common shares at a weighted-average price of $31.39 per share and a total price of $75.0 million.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $71.0 million and total outstanding debt of $5.2 billion, excluding unamortized discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs, with a weighted-average interest rate of 4.5% and a weighted-average term to maturity of 7.3 years, which includes $420.0 million of outstanding borrowings on its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company generated $47.5 million of Retained Cash Flow and sold 291 properties, generating $94.0 million of net proceeds.

2026 Guidance

Set forth below are the Company's current expectations with respect to full year 2026 Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders and our underlying assumptions. In reliance on the exception provided by applicable SEC rules, the Company does not provide guidance for GAAP net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, or a reconciliation of 2026 Core FFO guidance to GAAP net income because we are unable to reasonably predict the following items which are included in GAAP net income: (i) gain on sale and impairment of single-family properties and other, net for consolidated properties and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, (ii) acquisition, disposition and other transaction costs and (iii) hurricane-related charges, net. The actual amounts for any and all of these items could significantly impact our 2026 GAAP net income and, as disclosed in our historical financial results, have significantly impacted GAAP net income in prior periods.

Guidance Summary


Full Year 2026


Current Guidance


Previous Guidance


Range


Midpoint


Midpoint

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$1.96 - $1.98


$1.97


$1.95

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders growth

4.8% - 5.9%


5.3 %


4.3 %







Same-Home






Core revenues growth

1.90% - 2.90%


2.40 %


2.25 %

Core property operating expenses growth

1.10% - 2.10%


1.60 %


2.00 %

Core NOI growth

2.30% - 3.30%


2.80 %


2.40 %





Full Year 2026
(Unchanged)

Investment Program



Properties


Investment

Wholly owned acquisitions



-


-

Wholly owned development deliveries



1,300 - 1,500


$500 - $600 million

JV development deliveries (1)



400 - 600


$150 - $250 million

Total gross capital investment (1)



1,700 - 2,100


$650 - $850 million

(1) JV deliveries and capital investment reflected at 100%.

Changes to Full Year 2026 Guidance

  • $0.02 incremental Core FFO per share driven by:
    • Increased Same-Home portfolio Core NOI growth from modestly better Core revenues growth outlook and lower Core property operating expenses growth outlook primarily driven by lower than expected property tax expenses, and
    • Increased Non-Same-Home portfolio Core NOI growth primarily from solid initial lease-up of AMH Development deliveries.

Additional Information

A copy of the Company's Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Supplemental Information Package and this press release are available on our website at www.amh.com, under "Investor relations." This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and to provide an update on its business. The domestic dial-in number is (877) 451-6152 (U.S. and Canada) and the international dial-in number is (201) 389-0879 (passcode not required). A simultaneous audio webcast may be accessed by using the link at www.amh.com, under "Investor relations." A replay of the conference call may be accessed through Thursday, November 19, 2026 by calling (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (international), replay passcode number 13762526#, or by using the link at www.amh.com, under "Investor relations."

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

In recent years, we've been named a 2026 Great Place to Work®, a 2026 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of America's Best Companies 2026 by TIME and Statista. As of September 30, 2026, we owned over 61,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living, AMH Living, LLC or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying Supplemental Information Package contain "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements relate to beliefs, expectations or intentions and similar statements concerning matters that are not of historical fact and are generally accompanied by words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "plan," "goal," "outlook," "guidance" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the Supplemental Information Package include, among others, our 2026 Guidance and the estimated amount and timing of our development deliveries set forth in the Supplemental Information Package. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While the Company's management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform to actual results or changes in its expectations, unless required by applicable law. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see the "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

AMH

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


(Unaudited)



Assets




Single-family properties:




Land

$ 2,465,989


$ 2,406,467

Buildings and improvements

12,336,790


11,971,961

Single-family properties in operation

14,802,779


14,378,428

Less: accumulated depreciation

(3,637,802)


(3,366,795)

Single-family properties in operation, net

11,164,977


11,011,633

Single-family properties under development and development land

910,959


1,233,586

Single-family properties and land held for sale, net

205,027


225,861

Total real estate assets, net

12,280,963


12,471,080

Cash and cash equivalents

70,994


108,516

Restricted cash

161,601


122,174

Rent and other receivables

55,882


43,119

Escrow deposits, prepaid expenses and other assets

216,698


228,017

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

148,643


148,935

Goodwill

120,279


120,279

Total assets

$ 13,055,060


$ 13,242,120





Liabilities




Revolving credit facility

$ 420,000


$ 360,000

Unsecured senior notes, net

4,742,308


4,735,735

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

524,462


436,879

Total liabilities

5,686,770


5,532,614





Commitments and contingencies








Equity




Shareholders' equity:




Class A common shares ($0.01 par value per share, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 356,860,908 and
366,021,665 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)

3,569


3,660

Class B common shares ($0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 635,075 shares issued
and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)

6


6

Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 9,200,000 shares issued and
outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)

92


92

Additional paid-in capital

7,116,149


7,411,003

Accumulated deficit

(422,906)


(387,643)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,694


6,630

Total shareholders' equity

6,702,604


7,033,748

Noncontrolling interest

665,686


675,758

Total equity

7,368,290


7,709,506





Total liabilities and equity

$ 13,055,060


$ 13,242,120

AMH

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended
September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Rents and other single-family property revenues

$ 498,070


$ 478,464


$ 1,440,198


$ 1,395,243









Expenses:








Property operating expenses

187,974


181,604


518,626


509,223

Property management expenses

32,547


33,384


99,675


101,977

General and administrative expense

21,384


20,503


64,375


60,182

Interest expense

50,423


48,199


148,172


139,928

Acquisition, disposition and other transaction costs

3,301


3,661


9,556


9,377

Depreciation and amortization

127,592


126,656


382,542


378,523

Total expenses

423,221


414,007


1,222,946


1,199,210









Gain on sale and impairment of single-family properties and other, net

21,547


47,620


159,423


161,544

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


(180)


-


(396)

Other income and expense, net

908


4,904


2,392


11,957









Net income

97,304


116,801


379,067


369,138









Noncontrolling interest

11,503


13,618


44,900


43,458

Dividends on preferred shares

3,486


3,486


10,458


10,458









Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 82,315


$ 99,697


$ 323,709


$ 315,222









Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

359,624,780


371,248,842


361,494,932


370,721,279

Diluted

359,852,304


371,580,911


361,702,683


371,084,326









Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:








Basic

$ 0.23


$ 0.27


$ 0.89


$ 0.85

Diluted

$ 0.23


$ 0.27


$ 0.89


$ 0.85

Defined Terms

Average Monthly Realized Rent

For the related period, Average Monthly Realized Rent is calculated as the lease component of rents and other single-family property revenues (i.e., rents from single-family properties) divided by the product of (a) number of properties and (b) Average Occupied Days Percentage, divided by the number of months. For properties partially owned during the period, this calculation is adjusted to reflect the number of days of ownership.

Average Occupied Days Percentage

The number of days a property is occupied in the period divided by the total number of days the property is owned during the same period after initially being placed in-service. This calculation excludes properties classified as held for sale.

Occupied Property

A property is classified as occupied upon commencement (i.e., start date) of a lease agreement, which can occur contemporaneously with or subsequent to execution (i.e., signature).

Recurring Capital Expenditures

For our Same-Home portfolio, Recurring Capital Expenditures includes replacement costs and other capital expenditures recorded during the period that are necessary to help preserve the value and maintain functionality of our properties. For our total portfolio, we calculate Recurring Capital Expenditures by multiplying (a) current period actual Recurring Capital Expenditures per Same-Home property by (b) our total number of properties, excluding newly acquired non-stabilized properties and properties classified as held for sale.

Same-Home Property

A property is classified as Same-Home if it has been stabilized longer than 90 days prior to the beginning of the earliest period presented under comparison. A property is removed from Same-Home if it has been classified as held for sale or has experienced a casualty loss.

Stabilized Property

A property acquired individually (i.e., not through a bulk purchase) is classified as stabilized once it has been renovated by the Company or newly constructed and then initially leased or available for rent for a period greater than 90 days. Properties acquired through a bulk purchase are first considered non-stabilized, as an entire group, until (1) we have owned them for an adequate period of time to allow for complete on-boarding to our operating platform, and (2) a substantial portion of the properties have experienced tenant turnover at least once under our ownership, providing the opportunity for renovations and improvements to meet our property standards. After such time has passed, properties acquired through a bulk purchase are then evaluated on an individual property basis under our standard stabilization criteria.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Supplemental Information Package include Funds from Operations attributable to common share and unit holders ("FFO attributable to common share and unit holders"), Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Retained Cash Flow, Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our financial performance and are widely used in the REIT industry. Because other REITs may not compute these financial measures in the same manner, they may not be comparable among REITs. In addition, these metrics are not substitutes for net income or loss or net cash flows from operating activities, as defined by GAAP, as measures of our operating performance, liquidity or ability to pay dividends. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in the Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Supplemental Information Package.

Funds from Operations attributable to common share and unit holders and Retained Cash Flow

FFO attributable to common share and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate in accordance with the definition approved by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, which defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains and losses from sales or impairment of real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), and after adjustments for unconsolidated real estate joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis.

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as a supplemental measure of our performance. We compute this metric by adjusting FFO attributable to common share and unit holders for (1) acquisition, disposition, other transaction costs and other incurred with business combinations and the acquisition or disposition of properties as well as nonrecurring items unrelated to ongoing operations and adjustments for investments in proptech venture capital funds related to the pro rata equity pickup of realized and unrealized gains and losses from their portfolio investments, (2) noncash share-based compensation expense, (3) hurricane-related charges, net, which result in material charges to our single-family property portfolio, (4) gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt and (5) the allocation of income to our perpetual preferred shares in connection with their redemption.

Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as a supplemental measure of our performance. We compute this metric by adjusting Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders for (1) Recurring Capital Expenditures that are necessary to help preserve the value and maintain functionality of our properties and (2) capitalized leasing costs incurred during the period. As a portion of our homes are recently developed, acquired and/or renovated, we estimate Recurring Capital Expenditures for our entire portfolio by multiplying (a) current period actual Recurring Capital Expenditures per Same-Home Property by (b) our total number of properties, excluding newly acquired non-stabilized properties and properties classified as held for sale.

We present FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, as well as on a per FFO share and unit basis, because we consider this metric to be an important measure of the performance of real estate companies, as do many investors and analysts in evaluating the Company. We believe that FFO attributable to common share and unit holders provides useful information to investors because this metric excludes depreciation, which is included in computing net income and assumes the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time. We believe that real estate values fluctuate due to market conditions and in response to inflation. We also believe that Core FFO and Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, as well as on a per FFO share and unit basis, provide useful information to investors because they allow investors to compare our operating performance to prior reporting periods without the effect of certain items that, by nature, are not comparable from period to period.

FFO shares and units include weighted-average common shares and operating partnership units outstanding, as well as potentially dilutive securities.

Retained Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is helpful as a supplemental measure in assessing the Company's liquidity. This metric is computed by reducing Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders by common distributions.

FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders and Retained Cash Flow are not substitutes for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our operating performance, liquidity or ability to pay dividends. These metrics also are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund future cash needs. Because other REITs may not compute these measures in the same manner, they may not be comparable among REITs.

The following is a reconciliation of net income or loss attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders and Retained Cash Flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data):


For the Three Months Ended
September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 82,315


$ 99,697


$ 323,709


$ 315,222

Adjustments:








Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership

11,503


13,618


44,900


43,458

Gain on sale and impairment of single-family properties and other, net

(21,547)


(47,620)


(159,423)


(161,544)

Adjustments for unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

2,293


1,918


6,364


5,223

Depreciation and amortization

127,592


126,656


382,542


378,523

Less: depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets

(5,841)


(5,696)


(17,231)


(16,572)

FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$ 196,315


$ 188,573


$ 580,861


$ 564,310

Adjustments:








Acquisition, disposition, other transaction costs and other

3,911


3,158


11,277


8,693

Noncash share-based compensation - general and administrative

3,968


3,917


12,736


12,771

Noncash share-based compensation - property management

862


864


3,050


3,247

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


180


-


396

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$ 205,056


$ 196,692


$ 607,924


$ 589,417

Recurring Capital Expenditures

(20,909)


(20,399)


(48,843)


(57,743)

Leasing costs

(729)


(765)


(2,303)


(3,102)

Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$ 183,418


$ 175,528


$ 556,778


$ 528,572

Common distributions

(135,870)


(126,610)


(408,608)


(380,899)

Retained Cash Flow

$ 47,548


$ 48,918


$ 148,170


$ 147,673









Per FFO share and unit:








FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$ 0.48


$ 0.45


$ 1.41


$ 1.34

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$ 0.50


$ 0.47


$ 1.48


$ 1.39

Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$ 0.45


$ 0.42


$ 1.35


$ 1.25









Weighted-average FFO shares and units:








Common shares outstanding

359,624,780


371,248,842


361,494,932


370,721,279

Share-based compensation plan (1)

586,081


632,730


494,046


695,497

Operating partnership units

50,135,350


50,732,415


50,141,485


51,110,313

Total weighted-average FFO shares and units

410,346,211


422,613,987


412,130,463


422,527,089

(1)

Reflects the effect of potentially dilutive securities issuable upon the assumed vesting/exercise of restricted stock units and stock options under the treasury stock method.

The following is a reconciliation of net income per common share-diluted to FFO attributable to common share and unit holders, Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders and Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders on a per share and unit basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:


For the Three Months Ended
September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Net income per common share-diluted

$ 0.23


$ 0.27


$ 0.89


$ 0.85

Adjustments:








Conversion from GAAP share count

(0.03)


(0.03)


(0.11)


(0.10)

Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership

0.03


0.03


0.11


0.10

Gain on sale and impairment of single-family properties and other, net

(0.05)


(0.11)


(0.38)


(0.38)

Adjustments for unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

0.01


-


0.02


0.01

Depreciation and amortization

0.30


0.30


0.92


0.90

Less: depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets

(0.01)


(0.01)


(0.04)


(0.04)

FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$ 0.48


$ 0.45


$ 1.41


$ 1.34

Adjustments:








Acquisition, disposition, other transaction costs and other

0.01


0.01


0.04


0.01

Noncash share-based compensation - general and administrative

0.01


0.01


0.03


0.03

Noncash share-based compensation - property management

-


-


-


0.01

Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$ 0.50


$ 0.47


$ 1.48


$ 1.39

Recurring Capital Expenditures

(0.05)


(0.05)


(0.13)


(0.13)

Leasing costs

-


-


-


(0.01)

Adjusted FFO attributable to common share and unit holders

$ 0.45


$ 0.42


$ 1.35


$ 1.25

Core Net Operating Income

Core NOI, which we also present separately for our Same-Home portfolio, is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that we define as core revenues, which is calculated as rents and other single-family property revenues, excluding expenses reimbursed by tenant charge-backs, less core property operating expenses, which is calculated as property operating and property management expenses, excluding noncash share-based compensation expense and expenses reimbursed by tenant charge-backs.

Core NOI also excludes (1) hurricane-related charges, net, which result in material charges to our single-family property portfolio, (2) gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt, (3) gains and losses from sales or impairments of single-family properties and other, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) acquisition, disposition and other transaction costs incurred with business combinations and the acquisition or disposition of properties as well as nonrecurring items unrelated to ongoing operations, (6) noncash share-based compensation expense, (7) interest expense, (8) general and administrative expense, and (9) other income and expense, net. We believe Core NOI provides useful information to investors about the operating performance of our single-family properties without the impact of certain operating expenses that are reimbursed through tenant charge-backs.

Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI should be considered only as supplements to net income or loss as a measure of our performance and should not be used as measures of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. Additionally, these metrics should not be used as substitutes for net income or loss or net cash flows from operating activities (as computed in accordance with GAAP).

The following are reconciliations of core revenues, Same-Home core revenues, core property operating expenses, Same-Home core property operating expenses, Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI to their respective GAAP metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (amounts in thousands):


For the Three Months Ended
September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Core revenues and Same-Home core revenues








Rents and other single-family property revenues

$ 498,070


$ 478,464


$ 1,440,198


$ 1,395,243

Tenant charge-backs

(77,884)


(72,843)


(197,898)


(189,161)

Core revenues

420,186


405,621


1,242,300


1,206,082

Less: Non-Same-Home core revenues

(49,050)


(42,808)


(138,492)


(128,093)

Same-Home core revenues

$ 371,136


$ 362,813


$ 1,103,808


$ 1,077,989






Core property operating expenses and Same-Home core property operating expenses





Property operating expenses

$ 187,974


$ 181,604


$ 518,626


$ 509,223

Property management expenses

32,547


33,384


99,675


101,977

Noncash share-based compensation - property management

(862)


(864)


(3,050)


(3,247)

Expenses reimbursed by tenant charge-backs

(77,884)


(72,843)


(197,898)


(189,161)

Core property operating expenses

141,775


141,281


417,353


418,792

Less: Non-Same-Home core property operating expenses

(16,623)


(18,383)


(48,623)


(53,951)

Same-Home core property operating expenses

$ 125,152


$ 122,898


$ 368,730


$ 364,841


Core NOI and Same-Home Core NOI

Net income

$ 97,304


$ 116,801


$ 379,067


$ 369,138

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


180


-


396

Gain on sale and impairment of single-family properties and other, net

(21,547)


(47,620)


(159,423)


(161,544)

Depreciation and amortization

127,592


126,656


382,542


378,523

Acquisition, disposition and other transaction costs

3,301


3,661


9,556


9,377

Noncash share-based compensation - property management

862


864


3,050


3,247

Interest expense

50,423


48,199


148,172


139,928

General and administrative expense

21,384


20,503


64,375


60,182

Other income and expense, net

(908)


(4,904)


(2,392)


(11,957)

Core NOI

278,411


264,340


824,947


787,290

Less: Non-Same-Home Core NOI

(32,427)


(24,425)


(89,869)


(74,142)

Same-Home Core NOI

$ 245,984


$ 239,915


$ 735,078


$ 713,148

Contact:
AMH Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AMH

© 2026 PR Newswire
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