Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for October 2026

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity and index derivatives, today reported October trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain October trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Oct 2026 Oct 2025 % Chg Sep

2026 %

Chg Oct 2026 Oct 2025 %

Chg Multi-listed options (contracts, k) 14,253 15,892 -10.3 % 15,382 -7.3 % 14,897 13,601 9.5 % Index options (contracts, k) 6,889 5,511 25.0 % 6,422 7.3 % 6,211 4,856 27.9 % Futures (contracts, k)1 237 259 -8.3 % 191 24.3 % 231 227 1.8 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,528 2,020 -24.4 % 1,453 5.1 % 1,756 1,789 -1.8 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 260 227 14.9 % 222 17.4 % 236 150 57.2 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 165,837 211,986 -21.8 % 165,156 0.4 % 184,545 163,623 12.8 % European Equities (€, mn) 13,449 13,192 1.9 % 11,922 12.8 % 14,859 13,060 13.8 % Global FX ($, mn) 60,388 55,134 9.5 % 66,363 -9.0 % 63,604 52,857 20.3 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 142,254 125,392 13.4 % 132,130 7.7 % 1,397,225 1,267,693 10.2 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,489 1,305 14.1 % 1,448 2.9 % 13,616 11,337 20.1 %



























1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

On July 31, 2026, Cboe completed the sale of Cboe Australia to TMX Group Limited. As the divestiture is now complete, all Australian Equities metrics have been removed from this report.

October 2026 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Cboe's proprietary index options set a monthly ADV record of 6.9 million contracts, driven by record monthly ADV in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options (5.5 million contracts) and mini-SPX (XSP) options (303 thousand contracts).

The two most-active trading days on record in Cboe's proprietary index options occurred in October, with 10.4 million and 10.2 million contracts traded on October 16 and 30, respectively.

Zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) trading in SPX options set a monthly ADV record of 3.6 million contracts.

XSP options set a new daily record on October 30, with 515 thousand contracts traded, eclipsing the previous record set on July 16, 2019.

Cboe's Global Trading Hours (GTH) session (8:15 p.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET) set a monthly ADV record of 284 thousand contracts, and SPX trading in GTH set a daily record of 327 thousand contracts on October 1.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity and index derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts

Cboe Analyst Contact Angela Tu Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734 +44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559

atu@cboe.com tcave@cboe.com

khill@cboe.com















CBOE-V

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Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.