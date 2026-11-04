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WKN: 926517 | ISIN: CA56501R1064 | Ticker-Symbol: MLU
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 19:01
40,125 Euro
+0,17 % +0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
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MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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40,84040,88504.11.
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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 23:05 Uhr
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Manulife Financial Corporation: Manulife Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945 C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife" or the "Company") reported its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2026, delivering record core earnings1 and continued strong momentum in Asia.

Key highlights for the third quarter of 2026 ("3Q26") include:

  • Core earnings of $2.1 billion, up 4% on a CER basis2 compared with the third quarter of 2025 ("3Q25")
  • Net income attributed to shareholders of $1.4 billion, down $0.4 billion from 3Q25
  • Core EPS3 of $1.24, up 6%2 from 3Q25. EPS of $0.82, down 21%2 from 3Q25
  • Core ROE3 of 17.8% and ROE of 11.8%
  • LICAT ratio4 of 136%
  • APE sales5, new business CSM2 and new business value ("NBV")5 were broadly in line with 3Q25
  • Global Wealth and Asset Management ("Global WAM") net outflows5 of $3.6 billion, compared with $6.2 billion of net outflows in 3Q25

"We delivered strong third quarter results, achieving record core EPS and 17.8% core ROE, driven by double-digit core earnings growth in Asia and meaningful contributions from our North American insurance businesses. These results reflect the disciplined execution of the strategy we launched a year ago and our ability to deliver sustained growth in an uncertain environment."

"During the quarter, we expanded customer choice through enhanced investment and protection offerings, completed Manulife | Comvest's largest fundraise in the history of Comvest's private credit platform, scaled AI-enabled capabilities that are delivering measurable outcomes for customers and advisors, and advanced new health and longevity solutions and partnerships. Together, these actions are strengthening our competitive position, deepening customer relationships, and creating long-term value for shareholders."

- Phil Witherington, Manulife President & Chief Executive Officer

"We remained disciplined in our capital deployment during the quarter, returning $1.3 billion to shareholders while maintaining a strong balance sheet, with a LICAT ratio of 136% and a financial leverage ratio3 below our medium-term target. In addition, we completed our annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions, resulting in a net favourable impact and reinforcing the robustness of our reserves."

"As we continue to invest in growth across our businesses, we also further improved our expense efficiency during the quarter. Our financial flexibility and consistent execution position us well to sustain long-term value creation."

- Colin Simpson, Manulife Chief Financial Officer

Results at a Glance

($ millions, unless otherwise stated)

Quarterly Results

YTD Results

3Q26

3Q25

Change2,5

2026

2025

Change2,5

Net income attributed to shareholders

$ 1,424

$ 1,799

(22) %

$ 4,681

$ 4,073

15 %

Core earnings

$ 2,125

$ 2,035

4 %

$ 5,884

$ 5,528

8 %

EPS

17.8 %

16.3 %

16.5 %

17.1 %

18.1 %

16.9 %

16.2 %

16.5 %

Average common shareholders' equity









Total shareholders' and other equity

$ 53,072

$ 52,324

$ 50,632

$ 50,121

$ 50,716

$ 53,072

$ 50,716

$ 50,121

Less: Preferred shares and other equity

6,660

6,660

6,660

6,660

6,660

6,660

6,660

6,660

Common shareholders' equity

$ 46,412

$ 45,664

$ 43,972

$ 43,461

$ 44,056

$ 46,412

$ 44,056

$ 43,461

Average common shareholders' equity

$ 46,038

$ 44,818

$ 43,717

$ 43,759

$ 43,238

$ 44,858

$ 43,693

$ 43,709

CSM and post-tax CSM information
($ millions pre-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

As at

Sep 30, 2026

Jun 30, 2026

Mar 31, 2026

Dec 31, 2025

Sep 30, 2025

CSM

$ 29,070

$ 29,205

$ 27,325

$ 26,568

$ 26,283

Less: CSM for NCI

1,752

1,942

1,736

1,599

1,565

CSM, net of NCI

$ 27,318

$ 27,263

$ 25,589

$ 24,969

$ 24,718

CER adjustment(1)

-

175

472

795

379

CSM, net of NCI, CER basis

$ 27,318

$ 27,438

$ 26,061

$ 25,764

$ 25,097

CSM by segment






Asia

$ 19,741

$ 19,562

$ 18,228

$ 17,750

$ 17,580

Asia NCI

1,752

1,942

1,736

1,599

1,565

Canada

4,351

4,509

4,432

4,459

4,490

U.S.

3,220

3,188

2,927

2,760

2,649

Corporate and Other

6

4

2

-

(1)

CSM

$ 29,070

$ 29,205

$ 27,325

$ 26,568

$ 26,283

CSM, CER adjustment(1)






Asia

$ -

$ 173

$ 422

$ 696

$ 326

Asia NCI

-

22

79

120

123

Canada

-

-

-

-

-

U.S.

-

3

51

99

54

Corporate and Other

-

(1)

-

-

-

Total

$ -

$ 197

$ 552

$ 915

$ 503

CSM, CER basis






Asia

$ 19,741

$ 19,735

$ 18,650

$ 18,446

$ 17,906

Asia NCI

1,752

1,964

1,815

1,719

1,688

Canada

4,351

4,509

4,432

4,459

4,490

U.S.

3,220

3,191

2,978

2,859

2,703

Corporate and Other

6

3

2

-

(1)

Total CSM, CER basis

$ 29,070

$ 29,402

$ 27,877

$ 27,483

$ 26,786

Post-tax CSM






CSM

$ 29,070

$ 29,205

$ 27,325

$ 26,568

$ 26,283

Marginal tax rate on CSM

(4,802)

(4,781)

(4,510)

(4,403)

(4,347)

Post-tax CSM

$ 24,268

$ 24,424

$ 22,815

$ 22,165

$ 21,936

CSM, net of NCI

$ 27,318

$ 27,263

$ 25,589

$ 24,969

$ 24,718

Marginal tax rate on CSM net of NCI

(4,617)

(4,596)

(4,334)

(4,236)

(4,181)

Post-tax CSM net of NCI

$ 22,701

$ 22,667

$ 21,255

$ 20,733

$ 20,537

(1) The impact of reflecting CSM and CSM net of NCI using the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Financial Position in effect for 3Q26.

New business CSM(1) detail, CER basis
($ millions pre-tax, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)


Quarterly Results

YTD Results

Full Year
Results


3Q26

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2026

2025

2025

New business CSM









Hong Kong

$ 385

$ 322

$ 316

$ 244

$ 287

$ 1,023

$ 889

$ 1,133

Japan

104

122

167

159

76

393

231

390

Chinese Mainland

43

66

114

55

112

223

301

356

Singapore

155

228

165

159

182

548

460

619

Other(2)

38

39

40

80

55

117

209

289

Asia

725

777

802

697

712

2,304

2,090

2,787

Canada

114

129

103

135

109

346

300

435

U.S.

118

118

114

188

145

350

365

553

Total new business CSM

$ 957

$ 1,024

$ 1,019

$ 1,020

$ 966

$ 3,000

$ 2,755

$ 3,775

New business CSM, CER adjustment(3)









Hong Kong

$ -

$ 3

$ 6

$ 1

$ 5

$ 9

$ 1

$ 2

Japan

-

1

1

(4)

(5)

2

(16)

(21)

Chinese Mainland

-

1

6

3

9

7

20

23

Singapore

-

2

3

2

4

5

11

13

Other(2)

-

1

-

(1)

(1)

1

(2)

(2)

Asia

-

8

16

1

12

24

14

15

Canada

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

U.S.

-

-

3

-

3

3

1

1

Total new business CSM

$ -

$ 8

$ 19

$ 1

$ 15

$ 27

$ 15

$ 16

New business CSM, CER basis









Hong Kong

$ 385

$ 325

$ 322

$ 245

$ 292

$ 1,032

$ 890

$ 1,135

Japan

104

123

168

155

71

395

215

369

Chinese Mainland

43

67

120

58

121

230

321

379

Singapore

155

230

168

161

186

553

471

632

Other(2)

38

40

40

79

54

118

207

287

Asia

725

785

818

698

724

2,328

2,104

2,802

Canada

114

129

103

135

109

346

300

435

U.S.

118

118

117

188

148

353

366

554

Total new business CSM, CER basis

$ 957

$ 1,032

$ 1,038

$ 1,021

$ 981

$ 3,027

$ 2,770

$ 3,791

(1) New business CSM is net of NCI.

(2) Other includes Cambodia, Indonesia, International High Net Worth, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam.

(3) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q26.

Net income financial measures on a CER basis
($ Canadian millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)


Quarterly Results

YTD Results

Full Year
Results


3Q26

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2026

2025

2025

Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders:









Asia

$ 713

$ 1,062

$ 595

$ 623

$ 895

$ 2,370

$ 2,349

$ 2,972

Canada

205

306

238

252

449

749

1,061

1,313

U.S.

192

153

138

81

(75)

483

(608)

(527)

Global WAM

463

514

403

452

523

1,380

1,448

1,900

Corporate and Other

(149)

75

(227)

91

7

(301)

(177)

(86)

Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders

1,424

2,110

1,147

1,499

1,799

4,681

4,073

5,572

Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions

(59)

(103)

(58)

(103)

(58)

(220)

(218)

(321)

Common shareholders' net income (loss)

$ 1,365

$ 2,007

$ 1,089

$ 1,396

$ 1,741

$ 4,461

$ 3,855

$ 5,251

CER adjustment(1)









Asia

$ -

$ 12

$ 10

$ 2

$ 32

$ 22

$ 21

$ 24

Canada

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

U.S.

-

2

3

-

(3)

5

12

12

Global WAM

-

5

7

-

7

12

(3)

(3)

Corporate and Other

-

4

(5)

(1)

1

(1)

16

14

Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders

-

23

15

1

37

38

46

47

Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Common shareholders' net income (loss)

$ -

$ 23

$ 15

$ 1

$ 37

$ 38

$ 46

$ 47

Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis









Asia

$ 713

$ 1,074

$ 605

$ 625

$ 927

$ 2,392

$ 2,370

$ 2,996

Canada

205

306

238

252

449

749

1,061

1,313

U.S.

192

155

141

81

(78)

488

(596)

(515)

Global WAM

463

519

410

452

530

1,392

1,445

1,897

Corporate and Other

(149)

79

(232)

90

8

(302)

(161)

(72)

Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis

1,424

2,133

1,162

1,500

1,836

4,719

4,119

5,619

Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions, CER basis

(59)

(103)

(58)

(103)

(58)

(220)

(218)

(321)

Common shareholders' net income (loss), CER basis

$ 1,365

$ 2,030

$ 1,104

$ 1,397

$ 1,778

$ 4,499

$ 3,901

$ 5,298

Asia net income attributed to shareholders, U.S. dollars









Asia net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, US $(2)

$ 510

$ 768

$ 433

$ 447

$ 649

$ 1,711

$ 1,684

$ 2,131

CER adjustment, US $(1)

-

(1)

(1)

(1)

14

(2)

9

8

Asia net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, U.S. $, CER basis(1)

$ 510

$ 767

$ 432

$ 446

$ 663

$ 1,709

$ 1,693

$ 2,139

Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (pre-tax)









Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax)

$ 1,424

$ 2,110

$ 1,147

$ 1,499

$ 1,799

$ 4,681

$ 4,073

$ 5,572

Tax on net income attributed to shareholders

254

427

215

292

283

896

637

929

Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (pre-tax)

1,678

2,537

1,362

1,791

2,082

5,577

4,710

6,501

CER adjustment(1)

-

23

19

6

7

42

(3)

3

Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (pre-tax), CER basis

$ 1,678

$ 2,560

$ 1,381

$ 1,797

$ 2,089

$ 5,619

$ 4,707

$ 6,504

(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q26.

(2)

Asia net income attributed to shareholders (post-tax) in Canadian dollars is translated to U.S. dollars using the U.S. dollar Statement of Income rate for the respective reporting period.

Adjusted book value
($ millions)


Sep 30, 2026

Jun 30, 2026

Mar 31, 2026

Dec 31, 2025

Sep 30, 2025

As at

Common shareholders' equity

$ 46,412

$ 45,664

$ 43,972

$ 43,461

$ 44,056

Post-tax CSM, net of NCI

22,701

22,667

21,255

20,733

20,537

Adjusted book value

$ 69,113

$ 68,331

$ 65,227

$ 64,194

$ 64,593

Reconciliation of Global WAM core earnings to core EBITDA
($ millions, pre-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)


Quarterly Results

YTD Results

Full Year
Results


3Q26

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2026

2025

2025

Global WAM core earnings (post-tax)

$ 503

$ 505

$ 448

$ 490

$ 525

$ 1,456

$ 1,442

$ 1,932

Add back taxes, acquisition costs, other expenses and deferred sales commissions









Core income tax (expenses) recoveries (see above)

104

101

88

93

82

293

257

350

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and other depreciation

43

62

63

61

44

168

141

202

Amortization of deferred sales commissions

27

25

24

24

21

76

63

87

Core EBITDA

$ 677

$ 693

$ 623

$ 668

$ 672

$ 1,993

$ 1,903

$ 2,571

CER adjustment(1)

-

6

8

1

7

14

(2)

(1)

Core EBITDA, CER basis

$ 677

$ 699

$ 631

$ 669

$ 679

$ 2,007

$ 1,901

$ 2,570

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q26.

Core EBITDA margin and core revenue
($ millions, unless otherwise stated)


Quarterly Results

YTD Results

Full Year
Results


3Q26

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2026

2025

2025

Core EBITDA margin









Core EBITDA

$ 677

$ 693

$ 623

$ 668

$ 672

$ 1,993

$ 1,903

$ 2,571

Core revenue

$ 2,288

$ 2,220

$ 2,146

$ 2,285

$ 2,175

$ 6,654

$ 6,384

$ 8,669

Core EBITDA margin

29.6 %

31.2 %

29.0 %

29.2 %

30.9 %

30.0 %

29.8 %

29.7 %

Global WAM core revenue









Other revenue per financial statements

$ 2,077

$ 2,216

$ 1,930

$ 2,147

$ 2,145

$ 6,223

$ 5,982

$ 8,129

Less: Other revenue in segments other than Global WAM

(74)

155

(56)

28

121

25

79

107

Other revenue in Global WAM (fee income)

$ 2,151

$ 2,061

$ 1,986

$ 2,119

$ 2,024

$ 6,198

$ 5,903

$ 8,022

Investment income per financial statements

$ 5,087

$ 4,875

$ 4,536

$ 5,358

$ 4,682

$ 14,498

$ 13,656

$ 19,014

Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on assets supporting insurance and investment contract liabilities per financial statements

(2,237)

5,705

(1,384)

1,106

3,784

2,084

5,169

6,275

Total investment income

2,850

10,580

3,152

6,464

8,466

16,582

18,825

25,289

Less: Investment income in segments other than Global WAM

2,727

10,370

3,015

6,300

8,275

16,112

18,288

24,588

Investment income in Global WAM

$ 123

$ 210

$ 137

$ 164

$ 191

$ 470

$ 537

$ 701

Total other revenue and investment income in Global WAM

$ 2,274

$ 2,271

$ 2,123

$ 2,283

$ 2,215

$ 6,668

$ 6,440

$ 8,723

Less: Total revenue reported in items excluded from core earnings









Market experience gains (losses)

(33)

28

(28)

(1)

24

(33)

30

29

Revenue related to integration and acquisitions

19

23

5

(1)

16

47

26

25

Global WAM core revenue

$ 2,288

$ 2,220

$ 2,146

$ 2,285

$ 2,175

$ 6,654

$ 6,384

$ 8,669

Core expenses
($ millions, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)


Quarterly Results

YTD Results

Full Year
Results


3Q26

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2026

2025

2025

Core expenses









General expenses - Statements of Income

$ 1,259

$ 1,248

$ 1,251

$ 1,327

$ 1,232

$ 3,758

$ 3,574

$ 4,901

Directly attributable acquisition expense for contracts measured using the PAA method and products without a CSM(1)

45

43

48

48

42

136

124

172

Directly attributable maintenance expense(1)

557

559

552

542

524

1,668

1,570

2,112

Total expenses

1,861

1,850

1,851

1,917

1,798

5,562

5,268

7,185

Less: General expenses included in items excluded from core earnings









Restructuring charge

-

-

-

16

-

-

-

16

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

24

21

23

16

8

68

8

24

Integration and acquisition

-

-

-

7

22

-

22

29

Legal provisions and other expenses

4

3

1

5

10

8

15

20

Total

28

24

24

44

40

76

45

89

Core expenses

$ 1,833

$ 1,826

$ 1,827

$ 1,873

$ 1,758

$ 5,486

$ 5,223

$ 7,096

CER adjustment(2)

-

10

19

2

12

29

(3)

(1)

Core expenses, CER basis

$ 1,833

$ 1,836

$ 1,846

$ 1,875

$ 1,770

$ 5,515

$ 5,220

$ 7,095

Total expenses

$ 1,861

$ 1,850

$ 1,851

$ 1,917

$ 1,798

$ 5,562

$ 5,268

$ 7,185

CER adjustment(2)

-

10

19

2

13

29

(2)

1

Total expenses, CER basis

$ 1,861

$ 1,860

$ 1,870

$ 1,919

$ 1,811

$ 5,591

$ 5,266

$ 7,186

(1)

Expenses are components of insurance service expenses on the Statements of Income that flow directly through income.

(2)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q26.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

From time to time, Manulife makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, including in this document. In addition, our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our ability to achieve our medium-term financial and operating targets, and the expected benefits and value derived from the use of AI and also relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "suspect", "outlook", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "objective", "seek", "aim", "continue", "goal", "restore", "embark" and "endeavour" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import, and include statements concerning possible or assumed future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and they should not be interpreted as confirming market or analysts' expectations in any way.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to the performance, volatility and correlation of equity markets, interest rates, credit and swap spreads, inflation rates, currency rates, investment losses and defaults, market liquidity and creditworthiness of guarantors, reinsurers and counterparties); changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards applicable in any of the territories in which we operate; changes in regulatory capital requirements; our ability to obtain premium rate increases on in-force policies; our ability to execute strategic plans and changes to strategic plans; downgrades in our financial strength or credit ratings; our ability to maintain our reputation; impairments of goodwill or intangible assets or the establishment of provisions against future tax assets; the accuracy of estimates relating to morbidity, mortality and policyholder behaviour; the accuracy of other estimates used in applying accounting policies and actuarial methods and embedded value methods; our ability to implement effective hedging strategies and unforeseen consequences arising from such strategies; our ability to source appropriate assets to back our long-dated liabilities; level of competition and consolidation; our ability to market and distribute products through current and future distribution channels; unforeseen liabilities or asset impairments arising from acquisitions and dispositions of businesses; the realization of losses arising from the sale of investments classified fair value through other comprehensive income; our liquidity, including the availability of financing to satisfy existing financial liabilities on expected maturity dates when required; obligations to pledge additional collateral; the availability of letters of credit to provide capital management flexibility; accuracy of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; the availability, affordability and adequacy of reinsurance; legal and regulatory proceedings, including tax audits, tax litigation or similar proceedings; our ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; our ability to attract and retain key executives, employees and agents; the appropriate use and interpretation of complex models or deficiencies in models used; political, legal, operational and other risks associated with our operations; geopolitical uncertainty, including international conflicts and trade disputes; acquisitions and our ability to complete acquisitions including the availability of equity and debt financing for this purpose; the disruption of or changes to key elements of the Company's or public infrastructure systems; environmental concerns, including climate change; our ability to protect our intellectual property and exposure to claims of infringement; our ability to execute our digital plans and to deploy future digital use cases, including with respect to AI, and our inability to withdraw cash from subsidiaries.

Additional information about material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found under "Risk Management and Risk Factors" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis in our most recent annual report, under "Risk Management and Risk Factors Update" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis in our most recent interim report, and in the "Risk Management" note to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our most recent annual and interim reports, as well as elsewhere in our filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

The forward-looking statements in this document are, unless otherwise indicated, stated as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding our financial position and results of operations, our future operations, as well as our objectives and strategic priorities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

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Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.