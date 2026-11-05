

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hensoldt AG (HAG.DE, HAGHY, HNSDF), a German defense and security technology company, on Thursday posted a rise in adjusted EBIT and revenue for the first nine-month period of fiscal 2026. In addition, citing its positive 9-month business performance, the company has revised up its annual revenue outlook.



For the nine-month period, the Group posted adjusted EBIT of EUR 177 million, higher than EUR 122 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA stood at EUR 281 million as against the prior year's EUR 211 million.



Revenue improved to EUR 1.863 billion from EUR 1.536 billion in the previous year. The increase was driven by the core business, excluding pass-through revenue, which grew by 17.7%, particularly in air defense. The service business also grew significantly.



For fiscal 2026, the Group now projects revenue of around EUR 2.800 billion, compared with the earlier outlook of EUR 2.750 billion. The company now expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 19%, compared with the prior guidance of 18.5% to 19%.



For fiscal 2025, the German company had reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4% and revenue of EUR 2.46 billion.



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