

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Nemetschek SE (NEM0.F) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR46.6 million, or EUR0.40 per share. This compares with EUR55.3 million, or EUR0.48 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Nemetschek SE reported adjusted earnings of EUR76.8 million or EUR0.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 26.6% to EUR371.1 million from EUR293.1 million last year.



Nemetschek SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR46.6 Mln. vs. EUR55.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.40 vs. EUR0.48 last year. -Revenue: EUR371.1 Mln vs. EUR293.1 Mln last year.



For Financial Year 2026, adjusted organic revenue growth is expected in the range of 14% to 15%,as well as an EBITDA margin between 32% and 33%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News