

BONN (dpa-AFX) - DHL Group (DHLGY) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR907 million, or EUR0.81 per share. This compares with EUR840 million, or EUR0.74 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to EUR22.658 billion from EUR20.128 billion last year.



DHL Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR907 Mln. vs. EUR840 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.81 vs. EUR0.74 last year. -Revenue: EUR22.658 Bln vs. EUR20.128 Bln last year.



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