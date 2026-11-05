

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Syensqo SA/NV (SYENS.BR) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR70 million, or EUR0.68 per share. This compares with EUR39 million, or EUR0.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Syensqo SA/NV reported adjusted earnings of EUR109 million or EUR1.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to EUR1.590 billion from EUR1.427 billion last year.



Syensqo SA/NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR70 Mln. vs. EUR39 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.68 vs. EUR0.38 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.590 Bln vs. EUR1.427 Bln last year.



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