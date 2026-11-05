Global Brands Magazine: CORONATION SECURITIES RECOGNISED AS FASTEST GROWING DIGITAL BROKERAGE PLATFORM IN NIGERIA AT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2026

CORONATION SECURITIES RECOGNISED AS FASTEST GROWING DIGITAL BROKERAGE PLATFORM IN NIGERIA AT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2026

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronation Securities Limited has been named 'Fastest Growing Digital Brokerage Platform - Nigeria' at the Global Brand Awards 2026, organised by Global Brands Magazine.

The Global Brand Awards recognise organisations that have shown consistent performance, innovation and clear results in their industries. Coronation Securities Limited was recognised for the progress it has made in digital brokerage. It brings its market expertise and technology together to offer investment products that meet the changing needs of investors.

The company has built a strong position in Nigeria's financial services sector by making investing accessible, running a disciplined operation and staying close to its investors. Its expanding digital offering and client-focused approach are helping more people take part in the capital market and are contributing to the growth of Nigeria's investment landscape.

Commenting on the recognition, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, said:

"Coronation Securities Limited is part of a wider move towards investing that is more accessible and driven by technology. Its progress in digital brokerage shows how innovation can bring more people into the market and give investors in Nigeria a better experience."

Responding to the award, the CEO of Coronation Securities Limited, Mr. Jibola Odedina, stated:

"This recognition reflects Coronation Securities Limited's continued commitment to building a digital brokerage experience that investors can trust and access with ease. As the way people invest changes, we remain focused on offering technology-enabled solutions that help clients take part in the capital markets with confidence and build lasting wealth over the long term. Being recognised alongside leading global institutions strengthens our ambition to deliver financial solutions of the highest standard, widen access to investment and support market development in Nigeria."

ABOUT CORONATION SECURITIES LIMITED

Coronation Securities Limited is a securities trading and stockbroking firm that has served all segments of the investing public since 1992. Over the years, it has advised on some of the most significant transactions in the Nigerian capital market and is known as a trusted and experienced partner in financial services.

Its offerings include Equities Brokerage, with both full-service and self-service accounts supported by online digital trading platforms and securities lending services. In Fixed Income, it offers access to a wide range of sovereign and corporate debt securities, as well as mutual funds, to meet different investment needs.

Its Research division provides detailed market research, investment portfolio analytics and tailored investment advisory services, giving clients the information they need to make informed decisions. Its Advisory services cover equity capital listings, debt capital listings and capital raising, supporting businesses as they grow and expand.

Coronation Securities is committed to high standards, drawing on its market expertise and innovative solutions to deliver real value to its clients.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a UK-based publication offering independent insights, analysis and recognition of brands that are shaping industries around the world. Through its editorial platform and annual awards programme, GBM assesses organisations on their performance, innovation, relevance and long-term impact across global markets.

The publication reaches more than 8 million readers a year, records over 10 million page views and has a growing international audience across digital and social platforms.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards, organised by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), recognise outstanding organisations across a wide range of industries and international markets. Winners are selected through GBM's research and evaluation process, which looks at performance, innovation, customer experience and consistency in their respective fields.

The 14th Global Brand Awards ceremony took place at Address Sky View, Dubai, on 2 October 2026. Organisations represented included Emirates NBD, ADNOC Distribution, Saudi Global Ports, HP Computing and Printing Middle East and Sobha Realty, alongside businesses from other international markets.

Further information is available on the Global Brand Awards winners page. Organisations interested in future editions can submit nominations through the Global Brand Awards nomination form.

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