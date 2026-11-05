Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 07:59 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ragn-Sells Recycling AB: New report: Small EU rule change could unlock 9.3 billion euros in investments for circular phosphorus production

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A minor revision of the EU's animal feed legislation could unlock more than 9.3 billion euros in investments and reduce Europe's dependence on imported phosphorus from countries like Russia. That is the conclusion of a new report by global strategy advisor RMG Consulting.

The report, commissioned by environmental company Ragn-Sells, identifies access to the European feed market as a key factor for unlocking investment in phosphorus recycling. According to the analysis, opening the feed market to phosphorus recovered from incinerated sewage sludge could create more than 7,400 direct jobs and generate 850 million euros in annual revenues across the EU, Norway and the UK.

"The findings suggest that Europe may be overlooking a significant opportunity," says Magnus Ericsson, co-founder of RMG Consulting and Adjunct Professor at Luleå University of Technology."Relatively limited regulatory changes could unlock substantial investment while supporting Europe's ambitions on competitiveness, resilience and access to strategic raw materials."

Phosphorus is essential for food production and is listed by the European Union as a Critical Raw Material. Yet Europe remains heavily dependent on phosphate rock imports, with Russia among the EU's largest suppliers.

Under current EU legislation, phosphorus recovered from sewage cannot be used in animal feed, regardless of product quality. According to the report, this restriction weakens the business case for phosphorus recovery and counteracts investments in domestic phosphorus production.

"Recovering phosphorus from sewage sludge ash could strengthen resource security, support industrial investment and contribute to a more resilient food system," says Magnus Ericsson.

The European Commission's Fertiliser Action Plan highlights nutrient recycling as a tool for strengthening food security and resource resilience. Sweden has also called on the Commission to seek a new risk assessment by EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) as a step towards revising the feed legislation.

"Food security starts with phosphorus. Europe continues to import phosphorus from Russia while blocking the use of recycled phosphorus recovered from its own wastewater in feed. Removing that contradiction is a small step with massive potential positive impact," says Pär Larshans, Chief Sustainability Officer at the Ragn-Sells Group.

Read the full report here:

For further comment or interviews:
Press Officer, Ragn-Sells, +46 70 927 2400, press@ragnsells.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bd933b7-4a09-487a-87c3-fa0e651ca2b4


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.