

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.DE), a German manufacturer of cooking systems for commercial kitchens, Thursday reported higher earnings on higher revenue for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.



Further the company provided its outlook for the fourth quarter and confirmed its EBIT guidance for fiscal 2026 but lowered its revenue forecast.



Quarterly earnings increased 10 percent to €69.4 million or €6.10 per share from €62.8 million or €5.53 per share last year.



Revenue grew 6 percent to €332.2 million from €312 million previous year.



Looking forward to the next quarter the company expects sales revenue growth in the low single-digit percentage range, given the very strong prior-year fourth quarter.



Looking forward to the full year, the EBIT forecast remains unchanged at 340 million euros to 360 million euros. Rational is increasing the EBIT margin guidance to between 26 and 27 percent. However, revenue growth is now anticipated to be in the lower part of the existing range in the mid to high single-digit percentage span.



On Wednesday, shares closed at €649, up 2.69% on the Xetra Stock Exchange.



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