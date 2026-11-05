Power purchase agreement (PPA) prices for solar projects in North America experienced a 4.9% quarter over quarter increase in the third quarter of 2026, marking a return to an upward trend after a decrease in the second quarter. Meanwhile, wind PPA prices remained essentially flat during the quarter after jumping nearly 14% in the past year, according to the latest Q3 2026 report from marketplace operator LevelTen Energy. The quarterly analysis, which included 206 price offers from 166 energy projects in six ISO territories across the United States, revealed that Section 232 Tariffs on imported ...

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