Multi-year collaboration will see Vanquis utilise Experian's data, eligibility, analytics, and fraud prevention capabilities across its lending portfolio

Experian, the global data and technology company, and Vanquis, one of the UK's leading specialist finance providers, today announce a new strategic partnership designed to enhance customer eligibility assessment, help protect against fraud and support better customer outcomes.

The multi-year collaboration will see Vanquis use Experian's data, eligibility, and analytics services across its lending portfolio, including credit cards and vehicle finance, alongside advanced fraud prevention technology.

By bringing these capabilities together, Vanquis will gain richer insight at key stages of the customer journey, helping it assess eligibility more effectively, improve the customer experience and support responsible lending.

It will allow Vanquis to:

Enhance credit card and vehicle finance eligibility assessments using Experian data and insight

Utilise Experian's market-leading automotive data and analytics to support its vehicle finance proposition

Bring previously separate data, eligibility, analytics, and fraud services into a single, unified operating model

Establish a shared innovation roadmap focused on responsible growth and improved customer experiences

This builds on the companies' long-standing relationship and creates a platform for innovation across the customer lifecycle. By bringing data, eligibility, analytics, and fraud capabilities together, the partnership will help Vanquis strengthen eligibility assessment across its lending portfolio, improve operational performance and support future innovation. It will also enable Vanquis to maximise the benefits of its modernised lending platform, bringing decisioning, data and customer journeys together in a more streamlined and scalable way.

The expanded partnership will help Vanquis protect its customers from fraud, expanding their use of Experian's Hunter and CrossCore technology to screen credit card applications in real time against its own records and shared UK fraud intelligence. Experian will also support identity and bank-account verification in vehicle finance.

At the heart of the partnership is a shared commitment to improving customer outcomes and widening financial inclusion. By combining Experian's data and technology capabilities with Vanquis's expertise in specialist lending and responsible credit, the companies will work together to create more opportunities for customers to access appropriate financial products.

Malin Holmberg, CEO, Experian UK&I, said: "This new strategic partnership is testament to the innovation and services that only Experian can offer. Our insight, technology and data expertise means Vanquis can reach an even deeper, richer understanding of their customers and turn that understanding into action.

"Together, we are building a more responsive model for lending. One that can evolve with customers, support confident decisions, and open the door to better financial futures."

John Natalizia, Deputy CEO at Vanquis, commented:"Understanding whether a product is right for a customer starts with having the right data and insight. This partnership will strengthen our ability to assess eligibility and help us connect more people with products that meet their needs.

"It also supports our ambition to serve more customers responsibly. By combining richer data, advanced analytics and fraud prevention capabilities, we can deliver a better customer experience while maintaining the disciplined lending approach that sits at the heart of Vanquis."

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

About Vanquis

Vanquis is a specialist UK bank serving 1.77 million customers through Credit Cards, Vehicle Finance, Savings and Money Management services.

Headquartered in Bradford and listed on the London Stock Exchange, the Group is focused on helping customers who may be underserved by mainstream financial services.

Through Vanquis and Snoop, we help customers access credit responsibly, build savings, manage their money and improve their financial wellbeing. This supports our purpose of delivering caring banking so customers can make the most of life's opportunities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104256684/en/

Contacts:

Robert Goodman, Senior Media Relations Manager, Experian UK&I

Tel: +44 7989 398 498 Email: Robert.Goodman@Experian.com