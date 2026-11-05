

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nikon Corporation (NINOY.PK) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY10.658 billion, or JPY32.23 per share. This compares with JPY5.356 billion, or JPY16.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to JPY334.658 billion from JPY312.915 billion last year.



Nikon Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY10.658 Bln. vs. JPY5.356 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY32.23 vs. JPY16.20 last year. -Revenue: JPY334.658 Bln vs. JPY312.915 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 48.57 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 722.000 B



EPS Guidance is Basic



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