Xinhua Silk Road: Smart auto factory of Xiaomi offers sample of advanced manufacturing in China

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In early November, a bustling intelligent factory of Xiaomi in southeast Beijing is brimming with modernity and vitality when automated assembly robots are busy helping new vehicles roll off production lines.

Despite being a common sight for its staff, the frequently visited Xiaomi auto factory located in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area represents a splendid sample for international visitors to observe smart manufacturing in China.

On November 5, the 7th World Media Summit kicked off in Beijing and drew crowds of guests from mainstream media outlets, think tanks and public departments across 112 countries and regions, as well as international organizations.

Scheduled to tour the factory, these guests are expected to discover that the smart auto plant stands not only as a manufacturing base of Xiaomi, but also as a miniature of China's rapidly-evolving NEV industry.

Covering an area of approximately 718,000 square meters, the Xiaomi auto factory is an integrated smart manufacturing campus that brings together NEV R&D, production, sales and customer experience.

Generally speaking, the site includes an R&D and testing base, six workshops dedicated to NEV production, a 2.5-kilometer-long testing track, and the Xiaomi auto factory store.

With traditional auto-making processes upgraded into six specialized procedures for NEVs, the Xiaomi auto factory shows how over 700 industrial robots work in tandem to streamline the production steps.

Adopting pioneering AI quality inspection technologies, the smart auto factory is delivering NEVs with supreme quality consistency and quality control precision far better than that of manual workers.

Being a typical representative of China's NEV industry and intelligent manufacturing, the Xiaomi auto factory has aroused broad attention at home and abroad as it demonstrates not only China's emerging auto culture but also strengths in auto technologies.

For the factory, however, advanced manufacturing is not limited to efficiency. On its factory roofs, rows of solar panels well interpret its green development philosophy as they generate electricity whose carbon emission reduction equals the total carbon dioxide absorbed by 540,000 trees in a year.

With models from its range-extended SUV series SkyNomad designated as the summit's vehicles, Xiaomi has delivered over 800,000 vehicles in total by the end of October, serving as a proactive participant in China's manufacturing upgrade.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/352840.html

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