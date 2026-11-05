An international research team has developed a method to determine the tilt and azimuth of rooftop PV arrays using operational power data. Accurate orientation data is essential for estimating electricity generation and detecting faults, but installation records are often missing or incorrect, while site inspections are impractical for large PV portfolios. "This study provides a method to recover panel tilt and azimuth from operational power data while accounting for partial shading and the geometric limit at low tilt," corresponding author Hanrong Huang told pv magazine. "We tested it on 17 commercial ...

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