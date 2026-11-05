India's agricultural sector can absorb an additional 116 GW of solar modules, creating a significant opportunity for domestic manufacturers-according to a new report by the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA). Titled "Powering the Farms, Building the Factory (PM-KUSUM: Solarising Agriculture and Strengthening Domestic Manufacturing," the report was launched at the Bharat RE Summit on 2 November 2026. It highlights the potential of agricultural solarisation to support India's clean energy transition while creating sustained demand for domestically manufactured solar modules and cells. ...

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