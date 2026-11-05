

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Ørsted A/S (ORSTED.CO) revealed Loss for third quarter of -DKK963 million



The company's bottom line came in at -DKK963 million, or -DKK0.7 per share. This compares with -DKK1.789 billion, or -DKK2.3 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 72.6% to DKK21.183 billion from DKK12.270 billion last year.



Ørsted A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -DKK963 Mln. vs. -DKK1.789 Bln. last year. -EPS: -DKK0.7 vs. -DKK2.3 last year. -Revenue: DKK21.183 Bln vs. DKK12.270 Bln last year.



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