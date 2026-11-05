

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kao Corporation (KAO.F) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY105.051 billion, or JPY116.12 per share. This compares with JPY84.719 billion, or JPY91.32 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to JPY1.319 trillion from JPY1.232 trillion last year.



Kao Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY105.051 Bln. vs. JPY84.719 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY116.12 vs. JPY91.32 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.319 Tn vs. JPY1.232 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 149.21 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.800 T



All EPS are Basic



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