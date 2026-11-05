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WKN: A12A18 | ISIN: NO0010716582 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AKA
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 09:15
3,452 Euro
-1,37 % -0,048
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
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AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4523,47209:20
3,4583,46609:20
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 08:42 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions receives letter of award for engineering scope on the Maydan Mahzam project in Qatar

Aker Solutions receives letter of award for engineering scope on the Maydan Mahzam project in Qatar

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Aker Solutions has received a letter of award (LOA) from PTSC Mechanical and Construction Limited Company (PTSC M&C) for a sizeable1 contract for detail design work related to the redevelopment of the Maydan Mahzam oil field offshore Qatar.

The work will be executed by Aker Solutions' engineering teams in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Mumbai, India.

The Maydan Mahzam oil field is located about 100 kilometres (km) northeast of the Qatari coastline and 28 km southeast of Halul Island, in water depths of about 40 metres. The oil field, along with the nearby Bul Hanine field, was discovered in the 1960s and has been in production since 1965. Operator QatarEnergy is now planning a major redevelopment project to upgrade and extend the operational life of the field. PTSC M&C has been selected by QatarEnergy for a key package in the redevelopment program.

Aker Solutions will provide detail design services for several offshore installations under PTSC M&C 's project scope, including three major topsides, four jackets and brownfield tie-in.

"This award reflects the strength of our engineering organization and our long track record of delivering complex offshore projects. Our team in Kuala Lumpur brings extensive offshore oil and gas experience, complemented by the capabilities of our office in Mumbai and the wider Aker Solutions organization. Together, we look forward to supporting the successful execution of the Maydan Mahzam project," said Guro Rausand, Executive Vice President of New Build at Aker Solutions.

The LOA is subject to the signing of the final contract. Upon signing, Aker Solutions expects to book a sizeable1 order intake in the fourth quarter of 2026 in the Renewables and Field Development segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as being between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion.

CONTACT:

Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com
+47 470 10 611

Odd Naustdal
media contact
odd.naustdal@akersolutions.com
+47 905 76 079

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-receives-letter-of-award-for-engineering-scope-on-the-maydan-mahzam-project-in-qatar,c4420299

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-receives-letter-of-award-for-engineering-scope-on-the-maydan-mahzam-project-in-qatar-302930417.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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