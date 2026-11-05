AVENIR GLOBAL expands global reach and technology expertise with acquisition of Marker Collective

Acquisition adds three established communications agencies and a proprietary AI platform, placing AVENIR GLOBAL among the world's 15 largest communications firms

MONTREAL, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVENIR GLOBAL, a Montreal-based holding and management company of specialist communications firms, today announced the acquisition of Marker Collective ("Marker") from Next 15 Group plc, significantly expanding its international reach and strengthening its position in the growing technology communications sector. Marker comprises three established communications agencies, Archetype, Nectar, and Outcast, which advise some of the world's leading technology companies, as well as Delve, its proprietary AI-powered media intelligence platform.

Marker brings approximately 650 employees in 20 offices across the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With the acquisition, AVENIR GLOBAL now has more than 1,500 employees worldwide and ranks among the 15 largest communications firms in the world by revenue.

Each of Marker's three communications agencies maintains its own expertise and client relationships while benefiting from shared resources and technology, including Marker's proprietary AI platform, Delve, which turns real-time news and social media coverage into executive-ready insights. Delve has been designed to become the operating layer for AI-native communications across Marker's agencies and the more than 450 clients they represent.

AVENIR GLOBAL also sees an opportunity for Delve to become a shared technology platform across its agencies, supporting client service, campaign measurement, and more efficient workflows. This will allow teams to focus more of their time on higher-value work for clients.

"What attracted us to Marker was the quality of its people, the strength of its agencies, the relationships it has built with some of the world's leading technology companies, and the technology they have developed," said Jean-Pierre Vasseur, President and CEO of AVENIR GLOBAL. "We believe in the value of communications and advisory firms that help organizations earn trust, strengthen their reputations and navigate change, particularly where science, technology, health, policy and capital intersect. Marker fits well with that approach. In our 50th anniversary year, this acquisition represents another important step in our international growth. We look forward to supporting Marker's continued success as part of AVENIR GLOBAL."

The acquisition builds on AVENIR GLOBAL's long-standing strategy of investing in specialist communications firms, supporting their growth while preserving their individual strengths.

"Today's announcement is a strong vote of confidence in our people, our clients, and the model we have been building - distinct agencies with strong points of view, connected by shared intelligence and technology," said Helena Maus, CEO of Marker Collective. "AVENIR GLOBAL is an excellent home for us, given its confidence in making a long-term bet on communications, and that gives our people and clients confidence in what lies ahead.

"What makes AVENIR GLOBAL such a good fit is its understanding of what makes specialist agencies successful. We share a belief in preserving what makes each agency different while giving our teams opportunities to collaborate and deliver success for clients across markets. Joining AVENIR GLOBAL gives us a long-term partner that values what we have created. The next era of communications is being written now, and we are thrilled to write it with AVENIR GLOBAL."

Marker will continue to operate separately under Helena Maus's leadership. Archetype, Nectar, Outcast, and Delve will retain their distinct identities, leadership teams, cultures, and client focus. Day-to-day operations will continue as usual, and clients will continue working with their existing agency teams.

About AVENIR GLOBAL

AVENIR GLOBAL is a Montreal-based holding and management company with an active operations mindset and a hands-on approach to all its investments. A global powerhouse of specialist communications firms, AVENIR GLOBAL now has more than 1,500 employees across Canada, the U.S., the UK, continental Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific following its acquisition of Marker Collective. The group ranks among the 15 largest communications firms in the world by revenue.

In Canada, AVENIR GLOBAL owns NATIONAL Public Relations, the country's leading public relations firm with nine offices from coast to coast; and Time & Space, a leading media strategy, planning, execution, and insights agency. In the United States, AVENIR GLOBAL owns the integrated communication agency Padilla, which includes SHIFT Communications and brand consultancy Joe Smith and the food and nutrition affairs experts at FoodMinds. In Europe, AVENIR GLOBAL owns the strategic communications consultancy Madano and global insight and strategy firm Thinks, both based in London; as well as Hanover, one of the leading strategic communications and public affairs consultancies in Europe and the Middle East, with offices in London, Brussels, Dublin, Dubai, and Riyadh. The AVENIR GLOBAL network also includes the global healthcare communication agency AXON, with offices in London, Toronto and Copenhagen; and London-based creative healthcare communications agency Cherry.

About Marker Collective

Marker Collective unites three major technology integrated communications agencies: Archetype, Outcast, and Nectar. As individual agencies at the forefront of integrated communications and marketing, Marker is a collective designed for the way the market is evolving: One in which technology is infused at the core, products deliver ever-stronger results for clients, and talent and expertise are easily accessed across the group. Marker Collective is underpinned by its bespoke AI data and insight engine, Delve.

Media contacts: Serge Vallières, AVENIR GLOBAL, Cell: +1 438-372-3575, svallieres@national.ca; Julie Inoyue, Marker Collective, Cell: +1 415 254-4806, julie@thisisoutcast.com

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