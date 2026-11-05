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EN

WKN: A41AS9 | ISIN: SE0025011554 | Ticker-Symbol: II6
Frankfurt
05.11.26 | 08:55
6,870 Euro
-0,43 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENITY HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENITY HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7807,10009:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 07:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Enity Bank Group AB: Enity Bank's Q3 results 2026

This report is published by Enity Bank Group AB (publ), which has issued listed debt instruments. It should not be mistaken for the report for Enity Bank Holding AB (publ), whose shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


Q3Q3
Q2
SEKm20262025?2026?
Net interest income34230811.1%3342.4%
Net commission income6313385%73-14%
Total operating income40431528%421-3.9%
Total operating expenses-222-16733%-238-7%
Profit before credit losses18214822.8%1820%
Net credit losses-26-11123%-2214%
Income tax-33-2533%-38-12%
Profit/loss for the period12311210%1221%



Lending to the public33,83830,51410.9%32,0925.4%
Deposits from the public27,47124,14313.8%26,1685.0%



Adjusted operating profit less tax 1)1371268.9%139-2%
Total capital ratio17.7%18.6%-1.0 pp17.5%+0.1 pp
CET1 ratio, %14.2%15.1%-0.9 pp13.9%+0.3 pp
Net interest margin (%) 1)4.2%4.1%+0.1 pp4.2%0.0 pp
Credit loss ratio LTM, % 1)0.31%0.26%+0.1 pp0.27%0.0 pp
Adjusted C/I ratio (%) 1)40.8%43.5%+2.7 pp44.8%+4.0 pp
Adjusted RoTE (%) 1)23.2%19.8%+3.4 pp25.1%-1.9 pp
1) See the report for definitions of alternative performance measures.

All about the report

For further information, please contact:
Björn Lander, CEO
+46 (0)73 673 1899
bjorn.lander@enity.com

Pontus Sardal, CFO
+46 (0)70 149 9315
pontus.sardal@enity.com

Sofia Svavar, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0)70 761 80 53
sofia.svavar@enity.com

About Enity
Enity is a challenger in the Nordic mortgage market, with a vision to make mortgages accessible to more people - regardless of employment type, financial background or age. Through a portfolio of mortgage banks, Enity offers a modern alternative to traditional banks. Since the group was founded as Bluestep Bostadslån in Stockholm in 2005, its operations have expanded to Norway and Finland, with 60plusbanken added in Sweden and Norwegian Bank2 joining the group in April 2024. Enity Bank Group is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). Additional information can be found on www.enity.com

This information has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 07:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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