Enity Bank Group AB: Enity Bank's Q3 results 2026

This report is published by Enity Bank Group AB (publ), which has issued listed debt instruments. It should not be mistaken for the report for Enity Bank Holding AB (publ), whose shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
|Q3
|Q3
|Q2
|SEKm
|2026
|2025
|?
|2026
|?
|Net interest income
|342
|308
|11.1%
|334
|2.4%
|Net commission income
|63
|13
|385%
|73
|-14%
|Total operating income
|404
|315
|28%
|421
|-3.9%
|Total operating expenses
|-222
|-167
|33%
|-238
|-7%
|Profit before credit losses
|182
|148
|22.8%
|182
|0%
|Net credit losses
|-26
|-11
|123%
|-22
|14%
|Income tax
|-33
|-25
|33%
|-38
|-12%
|Profit/loss for the period
|123
|112
|10%
|122
|1%
|Lending to the public
|33,838
|30,514
|10.9%
|32,092
|5.4%
|Deposits from the public
|27,471
|24,143
|13.8%
|26,168
|5.0%
|Adjusted operating profit less tax 1)
|137
|126
|8.9%
|139
|-2%
|Total capital ratio
|17.7%
|18.6%
|-1.0 pp
|17.5%
|+0.1 pp
|CET1 ratio, %
|14.2%
|15.1%
|-0.9 pp
|13.9%
|+0.3 pp
|Net interest margin (%) 1)
|4.2%
|4.1%
|+0.1 pp
|4.2%
|0.0 pp
|Credit loss ratio LTM, % 1)
|0.31%
|0.26%
|+0.1 pp
|0.27%
|0.0 pp
|Adjusted C/I ratio (%) 1)
|40.8%
|43.5%
|+2.7 pp
|44.8%
|+4.0 pp
|Adjusted RoTE (%) 1)
|23.2%
|19.8%
|+3.4 pp
|25.1%
|-1.9 pp
|1) See the report for definitions of alternative performance measures.
All about the report
For further information, please contact:
Björn Lander, CEO
+46 (0)73 673 1899
bjorn.lander@enity.com
Pontus Sardal, CFO
+46 (0)70 149 9315
pontus.sardal@enity.com
Sofia Svavar, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0)70 761 80 53
sofia.svavar@enity.com
About Enity
Enity is a challenger in the Nordic mortgage market, with a vision to make mortgages accessible to more people - regardless of employment type, financial background or age. Through a portfolio of mortgage banks, Enity offers a modern alternative to traditional banks. Since the group was founded as Bluestep Bostadslån in Stockholm in 2005, its operations have expanded to Norway and Finland, with 60plusbanken added in Sweden and Norwegian Bank2 joining the group in April 2024. Enity Bank Group is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). Additional information can be found on www.enity.com
This information has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 07:00 CET.