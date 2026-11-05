Enity Bank Group AB: Enity Bank's Q3 results 2026

This report is published by Enity Bank Group AB (publ), which has issued listed debt instruments. It should not be mistaken for the report for Enity Bank Holding AB (publ), whose shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



Q3 Q3

Q2

SEKm 2026 2025 ? 2026 ? Net interest income 342 308 11.1% 334 2.4% Net commission income 63 13 385% 73 -14% Total operating income 404 315 28% 421 -3.9% Total operating expenses -222 -167 33% -238 -7% Profit before credit losses 182 148 22.8% 182 0% Net credit losses -26 -11 123% -22 14% Income tax -33 -25 33% -38 -12% Profit/loss for the period 123 112 10% 122 1%









Lending to the public 33,838 30,514 10.9% 32,092 5.4% Deposits from the public 27,471 24,143 13.8% 26,168 5.0%









Adjusted operating profit less tax 1) 137 126 8.9% 139 -2% Total capital ratio 17.7% 18.6% -1.0 pp 17.5% +0.1 pp CET1 ratio, % 14.2% 15.1% -0.9 pp 13.9% +0.3 pp Net interest margin (%) 1) 4.2% 4.1% +0.1 pp 4.2% 0.0 pp Credit loss ratio LTM, % 1) 0.31% 0.26% +0.1 pp 0.27% 0.0 pp Adjusted C/I ratio (%) 1) 40.8% 43.5% +2.7 pp 44.8% +4.0 pp Adjusted RoTE (%) 1) 23.2% 19.8% +3.4 pp 25.1% -1.9 pp 1) See the report for definitions of alternative performance measures.

All about the report

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lander, CEO

+46 (0)73 673 1899

bjorn.lander@enity.com

Pontus Sardal, CFO

+46 (0)70 149 9315

pontus.sardal@enity.com

Sofia Svavar, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)70 761 80 53

sofia.svavar@enity.com

About Enity

Enity is a challenger in the Nordic mortgage market, with a vision to make mortgages accessible to more people - regardless of employment type, financial background or age. Through a portfolio of mortgage banks, Enity offers a modern alternative to traditional banks. Since the group was founded as Bluestep Bostadslån in Stockholm in 2005, its operations have expanded to Norway and Finland, with 60plusbanken added in Sweden and Norwegian Bank2 joining the group in April 2024. Enity Bank Group is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). Additional information can be found on www.enity.com

This information has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 07:00 CET.