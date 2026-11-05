Enity Holding AB: Enity Holding AB's (publ) Q3 results 2026

Solid operating performance and strengthened capital position

"Lending momentum and profitability improved, with credit quality remaining sound," says Björn Lander, CEO Enity

Q3 2026 summary Y/Y

Net interest income increased by 11%, and the net interest margin was stable at 4.2%

Lending grew by 11%, or 5% adjusted for currency effects

Credit quality improved, and credit loss ratio remained broadly stable

Commission income up following the Uno acquisition, but under pressure Q/Q due to a slow market

Strong profitability, adjusted return on tangible equity of 25% in the quarter, and 20% LTM

CET1 ratio back at target range at 14.2%



Q3 Q3

Q2

SEKm 2026 2025 ? 2026 ? Lending to the public 33,838 30,514 10.9% 32,092 5.4%









Net interest income 342 308 11.1% 335 2% Net commission income 63 13 385% 73 -14% Operating income 404 323 25% 421 -3.9% Operating expenses - 227 - 174 30% - 243 - 7% Net credit losses - 26 - 11 123% - 22 14% Operating profit 152 138 10% 155 - 2% Adjusted operating profit¹ 170 163 4.3% 173 -1% Profit for the period 119 113 5% 118 1% Earnings per share, SEK 2.3 2.1 8.1% 2.2 1.2%









Net interest margin¹ 25.4% 20.9% +4.5 pp 24.9% +0.5 pp CET1 ratio, % 14.2% 15.1% -0.9 pp 13.9% +0.3 pp 1) See the report for definitions of alternative performance measures



All about the report

Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in the following event:

Enity, Audiocast with teleconference today at 09:00 CET

Björn Lander, CEO, and Pontus Sardal, CFO, will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation and Q&A will be held in English.

If you wish to follow the presentation via webcast, please use the link below. There will be an opportunity to submit written questions.

https://events.inderes.com/enity/q3-report-2026

If you wish to participate via the teleconference, please register via the link below. After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You will be able to ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/enity/q3-report-2026/dial-in

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lander, CEO

+46 (0)73 673 1899

bjorn.lander@enity.com

Pontus Sardal, CFO

+46 (0)70 149 9315

pontus.sardal@enity.com

Sofia Svavar, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)70 761 80 53

sofia.svavar@enity.com

About Enity

Enity is a challenger in the Nordic mortgage market, with a vision to make mortgages accessible to more people - regardless of employment type, financial background or age. Through a portfolio of mortgage banks, Enity offers a modern alternative to traditional banks. Since the group was founded as Bluestep Bostadslån in Stockholm in 2005, its operations have expanded to Norway and Finland, with 60plusbanken added in Sweden and Norwegian Bank2 joining the group in April 2024. Enity Bank Group is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). Additional information can be found on www.enity.com

This information is information that Enity Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 07:00 CET.

Image Attachments

Björn Lander, vd Enity Holding