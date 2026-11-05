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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 07:00 Uhr
48 Leser
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Stockwik AB: Stockwik publishes Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2026

"Another quarter of improved EBITA and cash flow."

Urban Lindskog, CEO and Group President

JULY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
*Net sales MSEK 210.4 (194.7). Increase by 8.0 percent, of which 2.8 percent organic.
*EBITDA MSEK 22.1 (19.8). Increase by 11.7 percent, of which 2.6 percent organic.
*EBITA MSEK 10.1 (8.1) percent. Increase by 24.4 percent, of which 6.3 percent organic.
*EBIT MSEK 8.2 (6.5). Increase by 27.6 percent.
*Profit before tax enhanced to MSEK -5.2 (-6.0).
*Profit after tax enhanced to MSEK -8.9 (-5.8).
*Improved cash flow from operating activities MSEK -2.8 (-18.3)

JANUARY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
*Net sales MSEK 669.5 (631.3). Increase by 6.0 percent, of which 1.8 percent organic.
*EBITDA MSEK 69.6 (63.2). Increase by 10.0 percent, of which 3.7 percent organic.
*EBITA MSEK 35.7 (30.1) percent. Increase by 18.6 percent, of which 8.1 percent organic.
*EBIT MSEK 30.3 (25.1). Increase by 20.5 percent.
*Profit before tax enhanced to MSEK -9.2 (-20.5).
*Profit after tax enhanced to MSEK -13.1 (-19.3).
*As of 1 January 2026, Stockwik reduced the number of segments from four to three.
*In February, Stockwik acquired all shares in Labino AB.
*During the second quarter, Stockwik Förvaltning AB changed its company name to Stockwik AB.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

MSEKJul-Sep 2026Jul-Sep 2025Jan-Sep 2026Jan-Sep 2025Oct 2025- Sep 2026Jan-Dec 2025
Net sales210.4194.7669.5631.3944.4906.3
Gross margin, %54.6%55.8%57.5%58.0%56.0%56.3%
EBITDA22.119.869.663.2103.797.3
EBITDA margin, %10.5%10.2%10.4%10.0%11.0%10.7%
Adjusted EBITDA pro forma1)23.022.672.573.8107.9109.3
Adjusted EBITDA margin pro forma, %10.9%11.6%10.8%11.7%11.4%12.1%
EBITA10.18.135.730.159.353.7
EBITA margin, %4.8%4.2%5.3%4.8%6.3%5.9%
Adjusted EBITA2)10.99.537.636.662.061.0
Adjusted EBITA margin, %5.2%4.9%5.6%5.8%6.6%6.7%
EBIT8.26.530.325.152.347.1
EBIT margin, %3.9%3.3%4.5%4.0%5.5%5.2%
Profit before tax-5.2-6.0-9.2-20.5-1.3-12.5
Profit after tax-8.9-5.8-13.1-19.3-5.0-11.3


Operational cashflow-2.8-18.3-6.9-22.750.334.5
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK-1.24-0.91-1.81-3.07-0.71-1.76
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK-1.24-0.91-1.81-3.07-0.71-1.76


Average number of employees409386406399399394
Equity ratio, %23.7%23.0%23.7%23.0%23.7%26.1%


Net debt457.6453.1457.6453.1457.6387.0
Net debt/EBITDA----4.413.98
Net debt/adjusted EBITDA1)----4.243.54
  1. In the calculation of adjusted EBITDA pro forma, made in accordance with the bond terms and conditions, non-recurring items mainly related to reorganization costs have been excluded. For the quarter, these items amounted to MSEK 0.8 (1.4), MSEK 1.9 (6.5) for the nine-month period, MSEK 2.6 for the rolling 12-month period, and MSEK 7.3 for the full year 2025.
  2. In the calculation of adjusted EBITA, non-recurring items mainly related to reorganization costs have been excluded. For the quarter, these items amounted to MSEK 0.8 (1.4), MSEK 1.9 (6.5) for the six-month period, MSEK 2.6 for the nine-month period, and MSEK 7.3 for the full year 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Urban Lindskog, CEO and Group President
Stockwik AB (publ)
E-mail: info@stockwik.se

About Stockwik
Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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