Stockwik AB: Stockwik publishes Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2026

JULY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

*Net sales MSEK 210.4 (194.7). Increase by 8.0 percent, of which 2.8 percent organic.

*EBITDA MSEK 22.1 (19.8). Increase by 11.7 percent, of which 2.6 percent organic.

*EBITA MSEK 10.1 (8.1) percent. Increase by 24.4 percent, of which 6.3 percent organic.

*EBIT MSEK 8.2 (6.5). Increase by 27.6 percent.

*Profit before tax enhanced to MSEK -5.2 (-6.0).

*Profit after tax enhanced to MSEK -8.9 (-5.8).

*Improved cash flow from operating activities MSEK -2.8 (-18.3)





JANUARY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

*Net sales MSEK 669.5 (631.3). Increase by 6.0 percent, of which 1.8 percent organic.

*EBITDA MSEK 69.6 (63.2). Increase by 10.0 percent, of which 3.7 percent organic.

*EBITA MSEK 35.7 (30.1) percent. Increase by 18.6 percent, of which 8.1 percent organic.

*EBIT MSEK 30.3 (25.1). Increase by 20.5 percent.

*Profit before tax enhanced to MSEK -9.2 (-20.5).

*Profit after tax enhanced to MSEK -13.1 (-19.3).

*As of 1 January 2026, Stockwik reduced the number of segments from four to three.

*In February, Stockwik acquired all shares in Labino AB.

*During the second quarter, Stockwik Förvaltning AB changed its company name to Stockwik AB.