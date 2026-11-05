Stockwik AB: Stockwik publishes Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2026

"Another quarter of improved EBITA and cash flow."
Urban Lindskog, CEO and Group President
|JULY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
*Net sales MSEK 210.4 (194.7). Increase by 8.0 percent, of which 2.8 percent organic.
*EBITDA MSEK 22.1 (19.8). Increase by 11.7 percent, of which 2.6 percent organic.
*EBITA MSEK 10.1 (8.1) percent. Increase by 24.4 percent, of which 6.3 percent organic.
*EBIT MSEK 8.2 (6.5). Increase by 27.6 percent.
*Profit before tax enhanced to MSEK -5.2 (-6.0).
*Profit after tax enhanced to MSEK -8.9 (-5.8).
*Improved cash flow from operating activities MSEK -2.8 (-18.3)
JANUARY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
*Net sales MSEK 669.5 (631.3). Increase by 6.0 percent, of which 1.8 percent organic.
*EBITDA MSEK 69.6 (63.2). Increase by 10.0 percent, of which 3.7 percent organic.
*EBITA MSEK 35.7 (30.1) percent. Increase by 18.6 percent, of which 8.1 percent organic.
*EBIT MSEK 30.3 (25.1). Increase by 20.5 percent.
*Profit before tax enhanced to MSEK -9.2 (-20.5).
*Profit after tax enhanced to MSEK -13.1 (-19.3).
*As of 1 January 2026, Stockwik reduced the number of segments from four to three.
*In February, Stockwik acquired all shares in Labino AB.
*During the second quarter, Stockwik Förvaltning AB changed its company name to Stockwik AB.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|MSEK
|Jul-Sep 2026
|Jul-Sep 2025
|Jan-Sep 2026
|Jan-Sep 2025
|Oct 2025- Sep 2026
|Jan-Dec 2025
|Net sales
|210.4
|194.7
|669.5
|631.3
|944.4
|906.3
|Gross margin, %
|54.6%
|55.8%
|57.5%
|58.0%
|56.0%
|56.3%
|EBITDA
|22.1
|19.8
|69.6
|63.2
|103.7
|97.3
|EBITDA margin, %
|10.5%
|10.2%
|10.4%
|10.0%
|11.0%
|10.7%
|Adjusted EBITDA pro forma1)
|23.0
|22.6
|72.5
|73.8
|107.9
|109.3
|Adjusted EBITDA margin pro forma, %
|10.9%
|11.6%
|10.8%
|11.7%
|11.4%
|12.1%
|EBITA
|10.1
|8.1
|35.7
|30.1
|59.3
|53.7
|EBITA margin, %
|4.8%
|4.2%
|5.3%
|4.8%
|6.3%
|5.9%
|Adjusted EBITA2)
|10.9
|9.5
|37.6
|36.6
|62.0
|61.0
|Adjusted EBITA margin, %
|5.2%
|4.9%
|5.6%
|5.8%
|6.6%
|6.7%
|EBIT
|8.2
|6.5
|30.3
|25.1
|52.3
|47.1
|EBIT margin, %
|3.9%
|3.3%
|4.5%
|4.0%
|5.5%
|5.2%
|Profit before tax
|-5.2
|-6.0
|-9.2
|-20.5
|-1.3
|-12.5
|Profit after tax
|-8.9
|-5.8
|-13.1
|-19.3
|-5.0
|-11.3
|Operational cashflow
|-2.8
|-18.3
|-6.9
|-22.7
|50.3
|34.5
|Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
|-1.24
|-0.91
|-1.81
|-3.07
|-0.71
|-1.76
|Earnings per share after dilution, SEK
|-1.24
|-0.91
|-1.81
|-3.07
|-0.71
|-1.76
|Average number of employees
|409
|386
|406
|399
|399
|394
|Equity ratio, %
|23.7%
|23.0%
|23.7%
|23.0%
|23.7%
|26.1%
|Net debt
|457.6
|453.1
|457.6
|453.1
|457.6
|387.0
|Net debt/EBITDA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4.41
|3.98
|Net debt/adjusted EBITDA1)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4.24
|3.54
- In the calculation of adjusted EBITDA pro forma, made in accordance with the bond terms and conditions, non-recurring items mainly related to reorganization costs have been excluded. For the quarter, these items amounted to MSEK 0.8 (1.4), MSEK 1.9 (6.5) for the nine-month period, MSEK 2.6 for the rolling 12-month period, and MSEK 7.3 for the full year 2025.
- In the calculation of adjusted EBITA, non-recurring items mainly related to reorganization costs have been excluded. For the quarter, these items amounted to MSEK 0.8 (1.4), MSEK 1.9 (6.5) for the six-month period, MSEK 2.6 for the nine-month period, and MSEK 7.3 for the full year 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Urban Lindskog, CEO and Group President
Stockwik AB (publ)
E-mail: info@stockwik.se
About Stockwik
Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.
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