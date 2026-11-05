

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group PLC (BT) revealed earnings for its first half that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled GBP809 million, or GBP0.081 per share. This compares with GBP651 million, or GBP0.066 per share, last year.



Excluding items, BT Group PLC reported adjusted earnings of GBP969 million or GBP0.097 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to GBP8.753 billion from GBP8.700 billion last year.



BT Group PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP809 Mln. vs. GBP651 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.081 vs. GBP0.066 last year. -Revenue: GBP8.753 Bln vs. GBP8.700 Bln last year.



Looking forward, the company reiterates its fiscal year 2027 outlook and mid-term guidance, expecting adjusted group revenue of £17.1 billion to £17.6 billion.



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