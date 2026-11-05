

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novonesis (NVZMF.PK) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR187.9 million, or EUR0.40 per share. This compares with EUR138.0 million, or EUR0.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Novonesis reported adjusted earnings of EUR255.5 million or EUR0.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to EUR1.140 billion from EUR1.064 billion last year.



Novonesis earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR187.9 Mln. vs. EUR138.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.40 vs. EUR0.30 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.140 Bln vs. EUR1.064 Bln last year.



FY 26 Guidance Organic sales growth is expected to be in the range of 7-8%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News